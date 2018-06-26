State Employee Who Calls For Love On Facebook Says People Should Be Shot And Killed At The Border

Photo by

News
Home > News

State Employee Who Calls For Love On Facebook Says People Should Be Shot And Killed At The Border

Lori McAllen's job is in jeopardy.

3 reads
Leave a comment

Due to President Donald Trump’s racist policies, immigration has been a major topic, especially after video went viral showing families being torn apart at the border. Sadly, since these are brown families, some people have no compassion — and they vent their hate on social media. One white woman who is a state employee of Oregon has been exposed, all due to her brazen attitude on Facebook. And it looks like she might learn the hard way that this attitude is unacceptable — unless you are in Congress.

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

According to Facebook, a woman who goes by the name of Lori McAllen wrote in her Facebook bio, “I don’t have room in my heart for drama, disrespect or hate…either love your life or make a change.”

However, when it comes to immigration, she has tons of room for hate, writing in a comment (excuse her grammatical errors), “I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good… it’ll save us hard working AMERICAN’S billions of dollars on our taxes!!” See below:

McAllen happens to be a state employee for Oregon’s Department of Motor Vehicles, which means taxpayers are paying her salary. There are now calls for her to be fired.

The Oregon Department of Transportation responded on their Facebook page, “An ODOT employee linked to an offensive social media post is on administrative leave while the department investigates the incident. State policies prevent us from commenting further on personnel investigations. We want you to know that we take this matter very seriously and very personally. The comment made on social media does not reflect the values of the Oregon Department of Transportation. We are a service-oriented group of people who live and work in every community of the state. We reflect the diversity of our state and our country, and find the statement in question deeply disturbing and hurtful. Thank you for your patience as we work to complete the investigation.”

There doesn’t appear to be a need for an investigation. She is a racist who needs to be fired. Maybe she can grab a gun and get a job as a border patrol agent and bask in what she sees as the glow of shooting men, women and children.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

State Employee Who Calls For Love On Facebook Says People Should Be Shot And Killed At The Border was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close