Religion
Home > Religion

St. James AME Food Service Ministry’s First Annual Prayer Brunch

13 reads
Leave a comment

PASTOR JUNE JEFFRIES of New Life Baptist Church prays over St. James AME Food Service Ministry director Hazel Jackson, during the ministry’s first annual prayer brunch, June 16, at St. James. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading St. James AME Food Service Ministry’s First Annual Prayer Brunch

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close