Pittsburgh cop’s Facebook comment about slain rapper gets him desk duty

41 reads Leave a comment
The police department says the city is investigating the social media post. The department says “comments that disparage victims and endanger the community and fellow officers will not be tolerated.”
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Officer Brian Martin got into an exchange on Facebook with a person saying it seemed like Wopo’s death had been forgotten.
Martin replied: “Not me. I’m still celebrating.”
The post has since been taken down.
Martin declined to comment Monday.
Wopo, whose real name was Travon Smart, was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car in Pittsburgh on June 18.
___
Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 17
2. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife2 of 17
3. Pharrell Williams3 of 17
4. Kerry Washington4 of 17
5. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan5 of 17
6. Mindy Kaling6 of 17
7. Andra Day7 of 17
8. The Weeknd8 of 17
9. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish9 of 17
10. Priyanka Chopra10 of 17
11. Lady Gaga11 of 17
12. Sofia Vergara12 of 17
13. Leonardo DiCaprio13 of 17
14. Brie Larson14 of 17
15. Charlize Theron15 of 17
16. Olivia Wilde16 of 17
17. Jennifer Lawrence17 of 17
comments – add yours