Here Are The Spineless Democrats Who Turned On Maxine Waters

These fools ain't loyal.

When you are the racist president of the United States, you can call for people to be assaulted at your rallies, demand cops be “rough” during arrests and even encourage your supporters to use their Second Amendment rights against your opponent — you can do all this and the Republican party will still support you. However, when you are a Black woman who calls for a peaceful protest, like California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, Democrats quickly turn on you.

In case you missed it, the owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia politely asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave on June 22. Sanders whined about it on social media. In response to some of the conservatives who were outraged — but aren’t outraged when queer people aren’t served or when children are ripped from their parents at the border — Waters said at a rally in California, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!” See below:

This comment is far from violent and has more grace than any syllables Trump has ever uttered, yet Democrats have turned on Waters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed Waters, saying during a floor speech, “I strongly disagree with those who advocate harassing folks if they don’t agree with you. If you disagree with a politician, organize your fellow citizens to action and vote them out of office. But no one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That’s not right. That’s not American.”

Nancy Pelosi babbled on Twitter, “…we must strive to make America beautiful again” as if Waters isn’t on the ground fighting for America. See below:

The one thing Republicans get right is loyalty. Democrats will turn on anyone in a minute, which is exactly why the upcoming midterm election in November may not be the blue wave that is being predicted.

Here Are The Spineless Democrats Who Turned On Maxine Waters was originally published on newsone.com

