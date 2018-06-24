Protesters Demand Answers After Minneapolis Police Officers Killed A Fleeing Man

Black activists are taking to the streets to demand answers in yet another police killing in less than a week, this time in Minneapolis.
SEE ALSO: ‘Why Are They Shooting At Him?’: Witness Captures Video Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teen
An “emergency protest” was planned for Sunday afternoon near a Minneapolis police precinct to demand justice for Thurman Blevins, according to a Facebook post by a coalition of civil rights groups. The police are offering few details of exactly how events unfolded that ended with the police shooting Blevins, 30, as he fled.
At least two people called 911 on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. to report a man firing a silver 9mm handgun into the air and ground, according to the initial police statement. After the police confronted Blevins, “a foot chase ensued that ended in shots being fired.” Moments later, “the armed suspect was pronounced dead at the scene,” behind a garage in an alley.
“When are you gonna stop killing us? That could be any of our sons!” protesters yelled from behind police tape at officers on the scene Saturday night, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
“Hands up! Don’t shoot!” others in the crowd chanted, as people who said they witnessed the shooting shared with each other what they saw.
Belvins and his girlfriend had been drinking as they walked through a north Minneapolis neighborhood, according to Katya Kelly, the sister of Belvins’ girlfriend, the newspaper reported.
Officers ordered Blevins not to move before they used a Taser on the fleeing man, said another witness James Lark, who added that he heard up to 12 shots fired by the police. “They opened up on him right there in the alley,” Lark noted.
Some witnesses said the police shot him in the back as he ran away, WCCO radio reported.
This latest shooting comes on the heels of an East Pittsburgh police officer gunning down 17-year-old Antwon Rose on Tuesday after a traffic stop, shooting the honor student in the back as he fled.
Meanwhile, Minneapolis officials are calling for calm. There will be “absolute transparency” in the investigation, which the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will lead, the city’s Black police chief, Medaria Arradondo, pledged, standing alongside Mayor Jacob Frey at a news conference on Saturday night, according to Star Tribune.
SEE ALSO:
UPDATE: National Guardsman Cayln McLemore Found Dead
Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Was In Court For The Lily White Crime Of Welfare Fraud
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Protesters Demand Answers After Minneapolis Police Officers Killed A Fleeing Man was originally published on newsone.com