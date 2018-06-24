Field Negro: trump makes a calculated political decision.

Trump signed the order and made the announcement to reporters while flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Nielsen, of course, claimed just days ago, “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.”

The President stated that this executive order is “about keeping families together” while still having a strong border and upholding a “zero tolerance” policy.

He expressed his dismay at the “sight or the feeling” of children being separated from their parents.

“You’re gonna have a lot of happy people,” Trump added before signing it.” [Source]

But he will not be happy, because this is not what he wanted. He played political games with the lives of innocent children to get his stupid border wall. History will not be kind.

Not surprisingly, he told another lie. He declared that only congress could stop this inhumane and pointless policy, and yet, today he signed an executive order preventing families from being separated while their immigration status is being determined. He lied for days about it, and yet, this too shall pass. We will excuse his many lies because the devil is not expected to do the right thing. He is the devil we know, the one that was elected to lead us.

“The “darker impulses of the American soul” has been what we have been facing for months. trump’s former adviser mocked a disabled child on television and thought nothing of it, an entire television network of sycophants have been downplaying the cruel treatment of children (“Summer camps”?) as if it’s normal and we should all sign on to it. —–Heck we pulled out of the UN Human Rights Council for crying out loud!

Of course, as Black folks, we know about these darker impulses. And no matter how folks in the majority population try to pretend that it doesn’t exist, we know that it’s always lying just below the surface. It’s how we got Donald trump, and all the people who support him. It’s how people can look at all those heartbreaking images of children and make excuses for this president by blaming every one else but him. Finally, though, people are starting to take notice. Make no mistake, political pressure and not empathy for the children is what led trump to capitulate. He does not care about those children, and the country knows it.

“Anybody with a heart would feel strongly about it,” he added. “At the same time, we don’t want people coming into our country illegally.”

Operative word being “heart”. You clearly don’t have one.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: