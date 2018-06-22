Photos: Activists demand justice for Antwon Rose Jr., an unarmed Black teen killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer

Brandi Fisher, president and CEO of the Alliance for Police Accountability, leads Thursday’s rally, protesting the killing of Antwon Rose Jr., at the hands of a police officer. “You don’t know how it feels to have your humanity second-guessed. You do not know how it feels to cry at night when your son doesn’t answer his phone. This hurts. This is real,” she said. (Photo by Maranie Rae Staab/PublicSource)
“Say his name.”
“Antwon Rose Jr.”Chanting and waving signs, hundreds of people rallied outside the Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday to protest the killing of unarmed black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. by a police officer.Rose, a 17-year-old senior at Woodland Hills High School, was fatally shot by an officer of the East Pittsburgh Police Department the evening of Tuesday, June 19. On Thursday afternoon, the Allegheny County Police Department identified Michael Rosfeld as the officer who killed Rose.Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said in a press conference on Wednesday that around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received reports of a shooting in North Braddock. He said the victim was shot from a passing vehicle, which witnesses described as a silver Chevy Cruze. At 8:40 p.m., police stopped a silver Chevy Cruze in the adjacent borough of East Pittsburgh, ordering the driver — who was later questioned and released — to leave the car and get on the ground. Two guns were found in the car. Two passengers — Rose and another person who has not been found — exited the car and started running away, McDonough said.What happened next was caught on a graphic video posted to social media: East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld fired his gun, striking Rose three times. Rose was then transported to McKeesport Hospital, McDonough said, where he was pronounced dead at 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday.