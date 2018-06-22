Outraged! This Black Doctor Couldn’t Even Go To Her House Without Man Calling Cops

A Black doctor was confronted by a man who called the police on her outside of her gated community in Atlanta on Monday (June 18). The man tried to block Nnenna Aguocha from going to her home with his SUV because she was Black, she said.

“He got out of the car and threatened to call the police on me because I was trespassing,” Aguocha, who has been living in the Buckhead Townhome community for nearly eight years, said in a video recording taken at the scene. “This is racial profiling at its finest.”

Apparently, Black people can’t go to their own homes without being racially profiled by someone. Aguocha, who had just come off of an overnight shift, was held up for 30 minutes because of the man’s racist behavior. She asked him to move his vehicle repeatedly as he blocked the gate arm into the community. When the man didn’t budge, she was forced to prove to him—and later to police—that she lived at the property, Atlanta’s 11Alive reported.

“When [the officer] arrived, the gentleman proceeded to say once again I was trespassing on the property, and I said, ‘Actually, sir, I do,’” she said. “And I used my gate clicker to click the gate open, and it was at that point where she said, ‘Sir, you see, she actually does live here.’”

Aguocha, who also called the police after the man called the cops, said the man didn’t believe that she lived in the townhomes and accused her of following him to the community. The man later moved his vehicle from blocking her, but she still felt that the incident happened at a time when people are feeling “emboldened to act upon their biases.” She acknowledged to 11Alive that several racial profiling incidents targeting people of color have happened in recent months, including two Black men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, who were wrongfully arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks on April 12.

“(They) do whatever they want to do because there are no repercussions,” Agoucha said. “I know that things like this happen all the time and I am not exempt like that so I’m not surprised.”

No charges were filed against the man, however, the doctor feels that there should be some punishment. She may take legal action against him, she told 11Alive.

