Ninth Annual Spring Hat Sensation (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos June 20)

“Grab Your Hat & Follow Jesus” was the theme of the Central Baptist Church Deaconess Ministry Ninth Annual Spring Hat Sensation on May 12 at the LeMont Restaurant. More than 200 guests enjoyed an afternoon of fellowship that included a call to worship conducted by Deaconess Tracey Johnson—Harvest Life Changers, Woodridge, Va., praise and worship with Sister Krystyn Kirklan and comedian Lillian Cannon. This comedian performing in front of a large crowd where most are church members said she is not a Christian comedian but a comedian who is a Christian. The group enjoyed her cutting edge humor which was laugh out loud funny.

Several ladies stated this was the first time they had worn a “church hat” and actually enjoyed it.

After a delightful lunch guests enjoyed a message from God delivered by Rev. Teresa Renee Hunt—First Baptist Church of Penn Hills. She incorporated the theme of the luncheon into her message and told the audience to “take hold of who God has called you to be.” This year’s Servant Heart Award was presented to Deborah Pollard and Jackie Collington.

In addition to the fabulous hat stroll featuring hats from “A Woman’s Touch” there was a surprise delivery of flowers for Linda King and Beulah Mack by their son and grandson, Mark Bynum.

The Deaconess Ministry of Central Baptist Church hopes you can join them next year for their Tenth Annual Spring Hat Sensation, Mother’s Day weekend 2019.

