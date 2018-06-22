Keisha Lance Bottoms leads black officials opposing Trump’s immigration detention

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has emerged as the leading Black voice in the resistance against President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has torn migrant children away from their families seeking asylum at the U.S. border.

Other African American leaders have also stepped to stop the inhumane practice, but Bottoms has taken things a few steps further by turning her rhetoric into direct action.

I have signed an Executive Order stopping Atlanta from accepting new ICE detainees into the City jail. https://t.co/ZOH4egTNZw #FamiliesBelongTogether #KeepFamiliesTogether #OneAtlanta pic.twitter.com/CkZFgZ07YZ — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 20, 2018

Trump, in the face of backlash over his policy of separating children from their parents, appeared to be sending mixed signals to confuse his opponents. He abruptly ordered immigration officials on Wednesday to stop taking children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. By Tuesday, federal authorities said more than 2,000 children were separated from their parents and placed in cages ion detention facilities.

The president’s new policy was still unclear to many, as children already placed in detention centers would seemingly remain in custody. There was also confusion over when federal agents would cease separating families.

Bottoms, undistracted by Trump’s sleight of hand, on Wednesday signed an executive order banning the Atlanta city jail from accepting new detainees from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE), the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“I, like many others, have been horrified watching the impact of President Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy on children and families,” Bottoms said in a statement. “My personal angst has been compounded by the City of Atlanta’s long-standing agreement with the U.S. Marshal’s Office to house ICE detainees in our City jail.”

It was unclear if any detained migrants were being held in Atlanta.

Bottoms’ directive took the resistance to a higher level, as several other Black leaders continued to make their own contributions to the fight.

California’s Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted about the holes in Trump’s executive order to end the family separations.

This Executive Order doesn’t fix the crisis. Indefinitely detaining children with their families in camps is inhumane and will not make us safe. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 20, 2018

This Executive Order in no way deals with reuniting the *two thousand three hundred* children who have been torn away from their parents and remain separated. When will they see their parents again? They must be reunited immediately. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 20, 2018

Despite the so-called reversal, Gary Indiana’s Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson declined to cancel her previously planned trip to visit detained migrant parents on Thursday in Tornillo, Texas, the Chicago Tribune reported. She was one of several mayors from the U.S. Conference of Mayors who wanted to do a first-hand assessment of the situation.

“It makes me sick to my stomach. I was just overcome with sadness that we have devolved to a state that we would allow political motivation to trump human rights,” she said, referring to news reports about traumatized children.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Tuesday that he opposed a plan to build a facility in his city for undocumented children. “I don’t want in the city of Houston for us to participate in a policy that I think is morally bankrupt,” he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Black religious leaders were also adding their voices to the chorus of opposition, even as Trump appeared to soften his policy. The Rev. Al Sharpton organized a group of ministers and demanded that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions allow them to meet with the families because they “all have the right to a ministerial visit,” he said.

The ministers held a rally on Thursday and met with some of the children.

I’m glad we’re here to show the RESIST movement isn’t over. There are permanent casualties that must be repaired. These kids matter!! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 21, 2018

Talking and playing with some of the children waiting to be processed in McAllen, Texas at the Respite Center. #FamiliesBelongTogether Video Credit: @NelsonforTexas pic.twitter.com/U7ZDQzU3T3 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 21, 2018

SEE ALSO:

‘Why Are They Shooting At Him?’: Witness Captures Video Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teen

Black Residents Flee Chicago As Experts Say Chances For Success Diminish

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 18 photos Launch gallery Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 1. Mothers Of The Movement Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Sybrina Fulton Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Lesley McSpadden Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Constance Malcolm Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Gwen Carr Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Samaria Rice Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Lucy McBath Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Gloria Darden Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Valerie Castile Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Judy Scott Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Maria Hamilton Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Geneva Reed-Veal Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Dorothy Holmes Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Janet Cooksey Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Cynthia Lane Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Hawa Bah Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Tressa Sherrod Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Colette Flanagan Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Keisha Lance Bottoms leads black officials opposing Trump’s immigration detention was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com