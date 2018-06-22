Dawn M. Jones Installed as Treasurer of State Bar of Georgia

Attorney Dawn M. Jones, managing member of The Firm of Dawn M. Jones LLC in Atlanta, was installed as treasurer of the 50,000-member State Bar of Georgia on June 9 during the organization’s Annual Meeting.

Jones’ plaintiff-focused personal injury law practice includes medical negligence, wrongful death, motor vehicle collisions, serious slip and falls, and nursing home abuse and negligence matters. Before starting her own firm, Jones worked as a senior product liability defense attorney at King & Spalding LLP, as an associate general counsel for the Grady Health System and as an insurance defense associate with the firm of Cozen O’Connor.

Jones served as secretary of the State Bar for the past year and is a member of its Executive Committee. She is a past president of Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, a past president of Atlanta Legal Aid Society, a past chair of the State Bar of Georgia Advisory Committee on Legislation and a past chair of the State Bar of Georgia Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee for District Five. She has held other leadership roles in local voluntary bar associations and organizations throughout the state and currently serves on several State Bar committees and other law-related boards. Jones has received numerous honors and awards, including the State Bar of Georgia Commitment to Equality Award (2017), the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism Justice Robert Benham Award for Community Service (2017), the Thomas R. Burnside Jr. Excellence in Bar Leadership Award (2014-2015), and the Atlanta Bar Association Leadership Award (2012).

Jones, a native of Alexandria, Va., and a resident of Cobb County, is a graduate of the Georgia State University College of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2000. Prior to pursuing her law degree, she worked for 14 years as a critical care registered nurse in various hospital intensive care unit settings. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in critical care nursing/clinical nurse specialist from Georgetown University.

Dawn M. Jones Installed as Treasurer of State Bar of Georgia was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: