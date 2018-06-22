Business
Cartoonist who cited politics in firing finds new outlet

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial cartoonist who says he was fired because of his anti-Donald Trump drawings has found a new home for his work in Pittsburgh.

A new alternative weekly, the Pittsburgh Current, said Thursday it had reached an agreement with Rob Rogers’ syndication group to begin running his cartoons.

Rogers had worked for the Post-Gazette for 25 years before he was fired in mid-June after the paper had rejected many of his cartoons or ideas for cartoons in recent months.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

