Ambitious. Goal-oriented. Determined. The Courier’s Fab 40 Class of 2018

FAB 40 HONOREE CANDACE OKELLO, and ASHLEY RENAE CORUM
FAB 40 HONOREE AJA THOMPSON, third from left, with friends and family.
FAB 40 HONOREE NATASHA WILLIAMS, in the blue dress, with her family.
FAB 40 HONOREE OLIVER BEASLEY, with Brittany Boyd.
DR. EDMUND EFFORT & TIM STEVENS
FAB 40 HONOREE GRIFFANN COLEMAN-BREWER, with her husband.
FAB 40 HONOREE KELLI SHAKUR, top left, with her family.
FAB 40 HONOREE ALONNA J. CARTER, with grandmother Alma Parks and uncle Terry Carter.
FAB 40 HONOREE MARYN L. FORMLEY, with her father and aunt.
FAB 40 HONOREE ANGELIQUE DRAKEFORD, standing, second from left, with her family and friends.
THE UPMC HEALTH PLAN TABLE
THE MAGEE-WOMEN’S HOSPITAL OF UPMC TABLE
THE LA ROCHE COLLEGE TABLE
THE UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH TABLE
THE BNY MELLON TABLE
FAB 40 HONOREE ANDREA BARBER, middle, with her family, including Barber’s mother, Camille Robinson, and Barber’s sons, Corey, Cody and Camerin, far right. Also included is Barber’s sister, Anita, and Barber’s nephew, Landon, second from right. (Photos by J.L. Martello)
THE URBAN ACADEMY OF GREATER PITTSBURGH TABLE
THE CARLOW UNIVERSITY TABLE
FAB 40!—Celebrity Host K. Chase Patterson delighted the crowd at the New Pittsburgh Courier’s “Fab 40” celebration, June 7, at the Fairmont Hotel, Downtown.
FAB 40!—Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured Courier staffers at the Courier table, including Rod Doss, Debbie Norrell, Ashley Johnson, Stephan Broadus, Christian Morrow, Dayna Delgado and Rob Taylor Jr. Dr. Edmund Effort also joined the Courier table.
FAB 40!—Courier editor and publisher Rod Doss shares some laughs with the audience.