The WPIAL Hall of Fame is dedicated to honoring those who have brought fame and recognition to Western Pennsylvania through their contributions to the world of sports.

The WPIAL’s mission statement describes coach Terry Smith like a perfectly-tailored suit.

On June 2, Coach Smith looked sharp as he approached the podium, dressed in a tailored, Egyptian blue suit with a silk tie and embroidered cuffs bearing his nickname, T. Smalls.

Smith was a two-sport star at Gateway High School and honored in 2010 by the New Pittsburgh Courier as one of 50 “Men of Excellence.”

The honor on this day at the Double Tree Hotel in Green Tree was the induction into the WPIAL Hall of Fame.

The stage was his on this day. All was good, as the stage never seems too big for T. Smalls.

“When we won the WPIAL championship at Three Rivers Stadium, the game was played in front of 30,000 fans and I believe it is still a record for attendance,” said Coach Smith. “But playing in front of 110,000 fans at Penn State is something you can’t really prepare for. The crowd noise, loud cheering and foot stomping celebrations. We have the best fans in the world and we take pride in that every time we take the field.”

Most people don’t get to wake up every day and do something they’re passionate about.

Smith is a 1987 graduate of Gateway and a member of the 1985 and 1986 Gators’ WPIAL Class AAAA championship football team.

“Back when I played some of our toughest games were against Pitt, WVU and Maryland. The games were always competitive,” said Smith. “We’ve always had players on our roster from Pittsburgh, Maryland, West Virginia, New Jersey and Ohio. So there is always a battle for recruiting. It was always a physical game.”

Inspiration comes from others, while motivation comes from within. Smith has always been inspired by his older brother, Harvey Smith.

“God has blessed Terry with a special talent both as a player and now as a great coach,” said Harvey Smith, who was indicted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1995. “My parents have always been the single biggest reason for any success in our family because they have always taught us to put God first in our lives. God has been good to our family.”

Coach Terry Smith was the first Black athletic director and head football coach at a WPIAL Class AAAA school, leading Gateway to a 101-30 record in his 11 seasons as head coach. Prior to Gateway, Terry Smith was the passing coordinator for Duquesne University, and in 1996, was the assistant coach at Hempfield High School.

A standout receiver at Penn State after high school, Terry Smith is currently the assistant head coach, defensive recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Nittany Lions. He was hired by current head coach James Franklin, who became the first permanent Black head coach in Penn State football history.

Also inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame were Gateway’s Curtis Bray, Laurel Highlands’ Breehana Jacobs, Gateway’s Justin King, Waynesburg’s Coleman Scott, Baldwin’s Lee Shaffer, Moon’s A. Q. Shipley and West Mifflin’s Tanisha Wright. Coaches inducted include Tom Nola, Chuck DeVenzio, Phil Bridenbaugh, along with official Anthony Notaro, former WPIAL administrator Patrick Ratesic and the 1989 Sto-Rox softball team.

