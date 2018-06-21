Police Are Looking For A ‘Young White Woman’ Who Screamed ‘F**k You!’ At Trump

With so much madness going on in the world, the Trump administration has people wasting time on a woman who screamed, “F**k you!” at the president. What makes it even funnier is that she is reportedly a Congressional intern, and Capitol Police described her as a “young white woman,” according to The New York Post.

Allegedly, on Tuesday night, as Trump walked through the Capital rotunda, the young, white woman yelled “Mr. President, f**k you!” He was reportedly heading to a talk with legislators about his despicable immigration policies. The incident was even caught on video, see below:

The New York Post said, “Capitol Police were on the lookout for a ‘young white woman’ who had been wearing an intern badge” and it wasn’t clear if “police were looking to criminally charge the woman for her outburst.” It wouldn’t be a surprise if she were criminally charged. Children detained at the border are being torn away from their parents and treated like criminals—and as we all know, Trump’s orange skin is thin and he can’t handle any criticism, especially if it’s an F-you from a woman.

Trump’s immigration policies have been met with protests across the country, especially after it was revealed that it is more expensive to separate migrant children from their parents. NBC News reports, “The cost of holding migrant children who have been separated from their parents in newly created ‘tent cities’ is $775 per person per night, according to an official at the Department of Health and Human Services — far higher than the cost of keeping children with their parents in detention centers or holding them in more permanent buildings.” That is more expensive than a nightly rate at a five-star hotel. But for Trump, anything to jail brown people—unless he gets a visit from Kim Kardashian.

