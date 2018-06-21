Energy—The lifeblood of our economy and national security

The above is no understatement. America became a strong and great nation through the development and maturity of its energy prowess. The sectors like coal, iron, oil, coal, natural gas, aluminum, electricity, telecom, etc. made us the industrial giant – greatest in the world. Thank God for those inventors, entrepreneurs and risk takers who pioneered robust corporations that made America the greatest nation on earth.

We, the National Black Chamber of Commerce, have received criticism for the proactive role we play in supporting our energy sectors. They can criticize us all they want. We will stand our ground and be on the side of a strong and growing America. We owe it to our legacy and our children.

We are not the only institution that believes in the importance of energy. Here is what Tom Donahue, President/CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce has recently stated:

“Many Americans have likely noticed a spike in gas prices just as we enter the summer driving season, which is fairly typical due to the changeover from winter to summer crude oil. While higher prices are always a headache and a burden for families, the situation has yet to become as dire as many of the price spikes from decades past—and it likely never will. The days of the world’s biggest oil producers having the U.S. over a barrel, literally, are unlikely to return, thanks in large part to a renaissance in U.S. energy production that has been bolstered by the Trump administration’s emphasis on pro-growth energy policies.

Ten years ago, in June 2008, you and I were paying just over $4 per gallon for gasoline. Today, even with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, attempting to tamp down much of the global supply to push prices higher, American consumers are weathering the storm with gasoline hovering around $3 a gallon. This is far better than many European countries, where gas prices are well over $6 and rising.

We owe much of this to a dramatic energy renaissance in America that has given us greater control over our own supply. In a short period of time, our country has gone from a major energy importer to a major energy exporter of oil and natural gas. In fact, today the U.S. is the world’s top producer of these critical resources.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud of the role our Global Energy Institute has played in this remarkable turnaround. The Institute has fought misguided regulations, run effective policy campaigns, and mobilized our members at every level. It led efforts to lift the oil export ban, unleash production in previously restricted areas, and speed up the permitting process. And it has worked on behalf of the entire industry, uniting the sector behind a common strategy and moving all forms of energy forward.

The Institute is now working to tell the story of the American energy renaissance through EnergyInnovates, a multiplatform initiative spotlighting the ingenuity behind our ongoing energy revolution.

America’s energy revolution hasn’t solved all our energy challenges, but it certainly has given us a comfortable hedge against a volatile global energy system. It is good for jobs, the economy, and geopolitics. Best of all, our energy industry is poised to continue to grow significantly to reduce our vulnerability—and the U.S. Chamber will be there every step of the way.”

Mr. Donahue is “Spot On”. The NBCC will continue to promote our energy progress and partner with energy corporations in the process of delivering safe, efficient, and affordable energy growth.

A great example is the prosecution of World War II. Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan surprised the world with their invasions of nations across Europe and Asia. They got off to a ruthless and unbending start. However, the ‘tide” started turning in favor of us and our allies for one reason: Germany and Japan ran out of oil and then coal and eventually steel. They could not move their tank regiments and replace war ships without the needed fuel and related materials. In fact, they never had a chance but were ignorant about the dire need of plentiful energy. This is a lesson we must never forget. We won because of our energy prowess!

So, when you see demonstrators, newspaper reporters dogging the NBCC and Harry Alford don’t worry about us. We will be there standing strong for the growth of American energy. We will encourage such growth throughout the Black Diaspora, especially Africa. How can our Motherland be so abundant in natural minerals such as oil, coal, gold, diamonds, etc. and be the poorest continent on earth? It doesn’t make sense! We must work with our homeland to become self-sufficient and eventually wealthy and strong. God has blessed them with the right ingredients. We just must help them get it together and be like the United States.

