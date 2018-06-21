LATEST COURIER VIDEOS
Carol Morrison, family member of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, speaks out on the police shooting, and expresses love for Antwon (video)

The New Pittsburgh Courier interviewed Carol Morrison, a relative of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was shot and killed by East Pittsburgh police on the evening of June 19, 2018. A rally and protest was held the following day, June 20, in East Pittsburgh. 

