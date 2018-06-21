Business
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in the United States.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Burger King has apologized for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant by World Cup players.

Critics assailed the offer, announced on Russian social media, as sexist and demeaning.

The announcement was removed Tuesday from Burger King’s social media accounts but was still circulating among Russian social network users. It promised a reward of free burgers to women who get “the best football genes” and “ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come.”

Ads in Russia often play on sexist stereotypes, notably ads around sporting events like the World Cup. Women’s rights activists have been increasingly speaking out against them.

More World Cup coverage at https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

