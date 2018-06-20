Public Notices

Public Notice

Opening of Waiting List

Effective Monday, July 2, 2018, at 8:00 a.m., the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will open the waiting list for the following Project Based Voucher Site Based Community:

•Legacy Apartments – (1 Bedroom) age 62 or older applicants only: 2121 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Pre-applications will only be accepted for families who qualify for the units available. These units require the head of household, spouse and co-head of household to be at least 62 years of age.

Effective Monday, July 2, 2018, pre-applications to HACP can only be submitted online. HACP will be accepting pre-applications online at www.hacp.org beginning at 8:00 a.m., Monday, July 2, 2018. Position on the waiting list will be determined based upon the date and time the completed pre-application is accepted by the online system.

If you do not have internet access, it is available at all Allegheny County public libraries and HACP will provide limited computer/internet access at the HACP Occupancy Department, 100 Ross Street, 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Printed pre-applications are not available.

Additional information is available by contacting the HACP Occupancy Department at 412-456-5030 or by visiting our website at www.hacp.org.

For those that are deaf or hard of hearing, you can also contact HACP at TDD: 412-201-5384.

This event is for the listed property ONLY and is completely separate from the HACP Housing Choice Voucher Program.

NOTICE OF EXAMINATION

FOR THE POSITION OF

ENTRY LEVEL POLICE OFFICER

Applications to take the test for the position of entry level police officer are being accepted on behalf of the following Municipalities or their Civil Service Commissions:

Baldwin Borough

Municipality of Bethel Park

Brentwood Borough

Castle Shannon Borough

Jefferson Hills Borough

Moon Township

Peters Township

Pleasant Hills Borough

Upper St. Clair Township

until 5:00 PM on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the offices of the South Hills Area Council of Governments (SHACOG), 2600 Old Greentree Road, Carnegie, PA 15106, 412-429-1130.

A single application to take the test and a single testing process will be utilized by the listed municipalities. All appointments, if any, will be made by the individual municipalities. Information concerning minimum eligibility requirements for each police department is contained in the application package.

Applications and instructions are available at the SHACOG office, at the SHACOG website (www.shacog.com), and at the Police Departments of the listed municipalities. Completed applications are to be returned with a non-refundable fee of $50.00 only to the SHACOG office. A physical agility test is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, August 11, 2018 with a written test to follow in the afternoon of that same day for those who pass the physical agility test.

The listed municipalities are equal opportunity employers.

Stanley Louis Gorski

Executive Director

SHACOG

