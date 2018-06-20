Legal Notices 6-20-18

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Aquilla Hairston, deceased, Case No. 021803497 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on May 18th, 2018, a Petition was filed to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Aquilla Hairston, deceased, in the real estate located at 496 Park Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15221, and determine that fee simple title is in Ronald Hairston. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Petitioner will seek an Order adjudging that Aquilla Hairston’s title is in himself.

LEGAL NOTICE

Accepting Applications for Dorchester

of Mt. Lebanon Senior Apartments

Effective at the start of the business day, Monday, July 2, 2018, the Allegheny County Housing Authority, management agent for Dorchester of Mt. Lebanon Senior Apartments, will start accepting applications for the development located at 2903 Midland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15226. Hard copies of the applications will be available during the course of normal business hours (8:30 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.) on JUNE 18, 2018 beginning at the Allegheny County Housing Authority’s offices located at 625 Stanwix Street, Ste. 1200, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please note if submitting a hard copy of the application to the Allegheny County Housing Authority, The Application will be accepted at the start of business on July 2, 2018. There is also an on-line application for the development available at www.dorchestermtleb.com. These applications will become available to be completed on July 2, 2018 at the beginning of the business day.

The 60 unit senior development requires all permanent occupants (tenants) of the units to be at least 62 years of age or older. Being an affordable housing development funded through the low-income housing tax credit program, applicants must be income qualified under Section 42 of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program to lease a unit. The Development will have 52 one bedroom (625 Sq. Ft.) & 8 two bedroom units (911 Sq. Ft.) There are 6 accessible units in the building (4) one bedroom units and (2) two bedroom units. OF these 6 units, 2 units also include hearing and vision features to assist this population.

As of July 2018 – income qualifications are as follows for the number of persons and bedroom size: [subject to increase at leasing date as per PHFA new rent structure]

One Person –

20% of Area Median Income – $ 10,640

30% of Area Median Income – $ 15,960

40% of Area Median Income – $ 21,280

50% of Area Median Income – $ 26,600

60% of Area Median Income – $ 31,920

Two Persons

20% of Area Median Income – $ 12,160

30% of Area Median Income – $ 18,240

40% of Area Median Income – $ 24,320

50% of Area Median Income – $ 30,400

60% of Area Median Income – $ 36,480

As of July 2018 – Rents (Including all utilities) [subject to increase at leasing date as per PHFA new rent structure] are as follows:

One Bedroom –

20% of Area Median Income – $ 285.00

30% of Area Median Income – $ 427.00

40% of Area Median Income – $ 570.00

50% of Area Median Income – $ 710.00

60% of Area Median Income – $ 710.00

Two Bedrooms –

20% of Area Median Income – $ 342.00

30% of Area Median Income – $ 513.00

40% of Area Median Income – $ 684.00

50% of Area Median Income – $ 855.00

60% of Area Median Income – $ 884.00

Allegheny County Housing Authority

625 Stanwix St., 12th Fl., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

