Employment Opportunities 6-20-18

BOROUGH MANAGER, HOMESTEAD BOROUGH

Borough of Homestead, PA is seeking applicants for the position of Borough Manager. Preferred BA/BS degree; 5 years of municipal or related experience preferred; strong verbal and written communication skills required; ability to manage budgets and personnel; ability to multitask and be detail oriented. Close proximity to Pittsburgh Pa. Submit cover letter, resume, & salary history to the Borough of Homestead at the following email address: manager@homesteadborough.com or mail to Homestead Borough, 221E. 7th. Avenue, Homestead, PA 15120. Att: Borough Manager

Application materials will be accepted until the position is filled.

Borough of Homestead is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Child Preparation and Post Adoption services

Three Rivers Adoption Council is seeking a Master’s Level worker to assist the agency’s Child Preparation and Post Adoption services. The applicant will provide in-home therapeutic support, case management and education to children and families prior to and following adoption finalization. Successful applicants will have a Master’s Degree in Social Work or a related field and 0-1 year work experience. Please submit a letter of inquiry and resume to krschmidt@3riversadopt.org or mail to 307 Fourth Ave, Suite 310, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Child Specific Recruiter/

Matching Specialist

Three Rivers Adoption Council is seeking a Child Specific Recruiter/Matching Specialist to recruit families to provide permanent homes for older and special needs children in the foster care system. Applicant will work collaboratively with the Matching Department to match children with available families, as well as participate in community outreach and recruitment activities. Applicant will provide direct assistance and support to families interested in adoption and foster care. Successful applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree and 1 – 2 years’ work experience in case management or social work. Please submit a letter of inquiry and resume to jjones@3riversadopt.org or mail to 307 Fourth Ave, Suite 310, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Outpatient Therapist

Three Rivers Adoption Council is seeking an Outpatient Therapist to provide counseling services to individuals, groups and families in our downtown location. The successful applicant will be comfortable providing services to biological, foster and adoptive parents. An understanding of play therapy, PCIT, CBT, DBT, therapeutic supervised visitation, parent coaching, preferred. Applicant must have an excellent understanding of attachment, child development, trauma, family systems, adoption and foster care. Applicant MUST be licensed (LPC, LSW, LCSW). Minimum of 2-5 years providing therapeutic services in an outpatient setting is preferred. The successful candidate must have a flexible schedule to include evenings and weekends. Please submit a letter of inquiry and resume to krschmidt@3riversadopt.org or mail to 307 Fourth Avenue, Suite 310, Pittsburgh PA 15222.

Volunteer Engagement Coordinator

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Office

Seeking an energetic individual to support the Director of Volunteer Engagement and the Manager of Volunteer Engagement with the execution of all volunteer related events, including corporate volunteer events, Affinity group projects, United Way led events and large scale public projects. This individual will contribute to the work of the Good Neighbor Center—United Way’s home for volunteer initiatives—mobilizing thousands of volunteers, hundreds of Pittsburgh’s top companies, and dozens of leading human services agencies in support of United Way’s overall strategic objectives.

This individual should be able to display an exemplary degree of customer service, attend meetings, trainings, and other functions during evenings and weekends. Must have reliable transportation and be able to lift up to 25 pounds repeatedly.

Bachelor’s degree preferred. One to two years of experience in volunteer management, event coordination or related field.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

ePortal Applications Manager

Fujitsu America, Inc. has an opening for an ePortal Applications Manager [job code FAI04560] in Pittsburgh, PA, to manage ePortal apps, design & deliver business solutions. Supervise 7. Pls mail resume to, E. Jamrom, Three Robinson Plaza, Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Must ref job code to be considered.

