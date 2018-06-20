Bids and Proposals 6-20-18

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals for the Digital Signage Content Design and Management Request For Proposal (RFP) package for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC) may be delivered to the DLCC, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. No proposals may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of it for a period of sixty (60) days. Proposals shall be plainly marked, “Proposal”, with name of project, name and address of proposer, time and date due.

Package Available: June 12, 2018; email Conor McGarvey cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com or phone (412) 325-6151 to request RFP

Non Mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting: Fri., June 15, 2018 at 2:00pm at the DLCC in SMG conference room off East Lobby

Proposals Due: Wed., June 27, 2018 at 2:00pm at DLCC in SMG Administration Offices. Attn: Conor McGarvey

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive proposals for Construction Management At-Risk Services for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC). The agreement for this work will be with the SEA. The RFP may be obtained after the date identified below from Mr. Thomas P. Ryser Jr., PE – E-mail: tryser@pgh-sea.com, Telephone: (412) 393-0200.

Project: Construction Management At-Risk Services DLCC 4th Floor Green Roof – Phase 1

RFP Available: June 18, 2018

Date/Location for Proposals: 2:00 PM, Fri., July 13, 2018, SEA, Attn: Thomas P. Ryser, Jr., PE, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1025 – Construct MDF/IDF Closet at Homewood Brushton Center

A mandatory pre-bid meeting and site-visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. The assembly point will be the front entrance to the center, 701 N. Homewood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208.

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Monday, July 2, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed proposals will be received by the Western Allegheny Community Library at 181 Bateman Road, Oakdale, PA 15071 until 11:00 AM and opened at 11:00 AM on July 9, 2018, for:

WESTERN ALLEGHENY

COMMUNITY LIBRARY ROOF REPLACEMENT

General: The scope of work includes installing a 0.060 Black EPDM Adhered Roofing System or equivalent. Apply the Fully Adhered EPDM Roofing System in conjunction with 2” Polyisocynaurate Insulation after tear off of the existing EPDM Ballast roofing system to expose the existing insulation. Remove and replace any damaged or wet insulation with like material for verification of suitable substrate.

Specifications may be obtained at the Western Allegheny Community Library at 181 Bateman Road, Oakdale, PA 15071. Any questions are to be directed to Amanda Kirby (Project Coordinator). She can be reached at 724-695-8150.

The bid must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the bid, made payable to the Western Allegheny Community Library to guarantee the bidder’s entrance into the contract if given the award. No bid bond shall be waived or returned because the Bidder has failed to or cannot comply with any requirements as set forth in the specifications, or any applicable statutes of the State of Pennsylvania or any applicable Western Allegheny County Library by-laws.

The Library reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any informalities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for ninety (90) calendar days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids.

Attention is directed to the fact that procurement is subject to the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act (Act of 1961 P.L. 987).

The Library shall (a) award the construction contract to the lowest responsible bidder therefore, or (b) reject all bids received within ninety (90) days of the date of bid opening; provided, however, that the Library may, in its sole discretion, delay such award or rejection for up to one hundred twenty (120) days from the bid opening date.

Bidders on this work will be required to comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

WESTERN ALLEGHENY

COMMUNITY LIBRARY

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time July 12, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2018 SMALL DIAMETER SEWER REHABILITATION CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-424-100-0

Work of the Contract includes the full lining of existing sewers of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) public sewer system including storm, sanitary, and combined sewer facilities as required or directed.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to jtracey@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Nicole Dickun, Sr. Contract Specialist, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than July 5, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on June 27, 2018, 10:00 a.m. prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

