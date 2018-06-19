MODELMONDAY: Cynthia Gitonga Has Golden Skin And A ‘Gold’ Worth Ethic To Match

If you’ve popped into a CVS location lately there’s a chance you’ve spotted Cynthia Gitonga. The model and actress was recently tapped for L’Oreal campaign that featuring her glowing face emanating from backlighted boxes and floating signage throughout the chain of drugstores. With poreless skin and pristine teeth, she is the perfect choice for commercial and high fashion work.

Even her Instagram pictures read like catalog shots with stunning photos of her traveling taking center stage.

Agency: MMG

Instagram: @cynthiagitonga

Claim to Fame: Gitonga was signed to her former agency BMG in February of 2015 but the University of Texas graduate is also a former fashion journalist, and popular podcaster working closely with her friend media personality Yonathan Elias on The Gold Room Podcast to serve up goldie gossip, politics and more every week.

This year she appeared on the “Heirs List” for her work with the podcast where she reveals that while she approaches photoshoots and hosting gigs with the same spirit of excellence, she’s also fond of the spirit of tequila.

Looks aren’t the only thing that set this model apart.

Many media and entertainment industry hopefuls choose to wait until they actually arrive in New York to start making their mark. Not the case with Gitonga. Long before she was using her remarkable appearance to convince you to go ahead and spring for the Infallible concealer, Gitonga was on her grind!

She got her start interning for Houston Style Magazine and while paying her dues the bilingual beauty (she speaks fluent Spanish with a flawless accent) developed the ability to efficiently mimic dialects and movements to set herself apart from the competition.

She soon moved on to Upscale Hype and Music Xclusives covering the fashion and music events that would soon make up her booked and busy schedule so it seems like all that work paid off.

Go Gitonga! #TeamBeautiful is rooting for you.

#MODELMONDAY: Cynthia Gitonga Has Golden Skin And A ‘Gold’ Worth Ethic To Match was originally published on hellobeautiful.com