Jim Kelly, the deputy director of environmental health for Allegheny County, made a surprise announcement at the most recent board of health meeting last month.

He said his department was starting to develop more stringent emission regulations that would improve an air quality issue that has long gone unaddressed.

The issue is one that plays an outsized role in perceptions of Pittsburgh’s environment: the rotten egg smell that many people say disrupts their lives. The smell on its own doesn’t cause harm. But some residents worry that the source of the foul smell — hydrogen sulfide — is sometimes emitted with other substances, like benzene, a known carcinogen.

Reducing harmful pollutants has long been the county’s focus, but it has also been out of compliance for its smell about one day a week every year for decades. The new regulations being developed have the potential to continue decreasing the emissions of harmful gases, but one of the main purposes would be to cut down on the stench floating across the city.

One of the board members asked, “Is industry aware of this?”

“Not yet,” Kelly said at the May 2 meeting. And then, after the whole room broke into nervous laughter, Kelly added, “They are now.”

READ MORE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/allegheny-county-plans-to-ramp-up-its-efforts-to-make-the-air-less-stinky/