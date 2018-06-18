Sports
Rams must pay Reggie Bush $12M for 2015 injury in St. Louis

By The St. Louis American

According to ESPN.com, The Los Angeles Rams were ordered to pay former NFL running back Reggie Bush $12.45 million in damages on Tuesday for a knee injury he suffered in St. Louis in 2015. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch was the first to report the story.

While playing for the San Francisco 49ers at the Edward Jones Dome in November of 2015, Bush ran out of bounds on a punt return, where he slipped on concrete. He suffered a torn lateral meniscus, which ended his season.

Bush filed suit in 2016, alleging that the Rams and the public stadium authorities allowed “a dangerous condition to exist at the Dome.” According to ESPN, Bush’s suit called the area where he fell “a concrete ring of death.”

A week before Bush suffered his injury, Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown had been hurt on the same slab of concrete, sliding across it and into a wall and injuring his shoulder.

Read more at http://www.stlamerican.com/sports/local_sports/rams-must-pay-reggie-bush-m-for-injury-in-st/article_faf3047a-6f16-11e8-bfe2-432ef4a54786.html

