‘He was destined for greatness’ — Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo has died at age 21

‘He was destined for greatness’

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that one of the two shooting victims from a June 18 afternoon double shooting in the Hill District was popular rapper Jimmy Wopo, who has died from his injuries.

“I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world. He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family and community,” said Wopo’s manager, Taylor Maglin, on a Facebook post. Wopo’s actual name was Travon Smart. “We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro.”

Wopo died at 5:56 p.m. at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland.

The New Pittsburgh Courier will update this story as more developments become available.

