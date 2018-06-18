Field Negro…”Zero tolerance.”

“And whosoever shall offend one of [these] little ones that believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were cast into the sea.” ~ Mark:42~

Well let’s just throw all of these monsters in this administration in the sea right now. Because they are certainly offending children in no uncertain manner.

Imagine snatching children from their families and trying to justify it by saying it’s a part of some sort of political long game. Or worse, lie about it and say that it’s the other guy’s fault. They are calling at a “zero tolerance policy”, and they have said that they do not have to justify it. Ask yourselves this question right-wingnuts: What would Jesus do?

This is a new low, even for an administration that we thought could not go any lower.

You have to wonder where all of trump’s religious supporters are hiding. The ones who scream bloody murder because women actually have a choice over their own bodies. They want to protect babies in the womb, but not when they actually get here. I mean even the president’s wife came out of her [keep me away from Donald]cocoon long enough to say that taking children from their families is not right.

Finally, though, America is starting to take notice. (At least those of use with a conscience. The trump cultist will say that this is all a part of the supreme leader’s plan.) Hopefully the American press will stay away from trump’s shiny objects that he uses to distract and focus on his everyday policies. I suppose that if enough people declare their outrage they will have no choice. And for the record, trumpbots, it is not illegal to seek asylum. Let me repeat that: IT IS NOT ILLEGAL TO SEEK ASYLUM.

“They’re willing to risk harm to a child being traumatized, separated from a parent and sitting in federal detention by themselves, in order to reach a larger policy goal of deterrence,” said Jennifer Podkul, director of policy at Kids in Need of Defense, which represents children in immigration court.

Somebody get the rope.

