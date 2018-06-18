Everything We Know About Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr. Sex Crimes Charges

Kellen Winslow Jr.’s family has spoken out after several sex crimes have been traced to the former NFL player.

The ex-tight end for the New York Jets was arrested Thursday (June 14) and jailed over charges that he raped and attempted to rape four women during a three-month time period in Encinitas, California, according to court documents. Winslow, 34, allegedly raped, kidnapped and threatened to murder both a 59-year-old woman and 54-year-old woman in March and in May, respectively, in his SUV. He also attempted to rape a 71- and 86-year-old woman, prosecutors said.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday in San Diego County Superior Court, Fox 8 reported.

Prosecutors say Kellen Winslow Jr. raped two women & threatened to murder them, and attempted to rape 71- and 86-year-old women: https://t.co/kCY8TAxFNO — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 16, 2018

Winslow’s family addressed the charges in a statement. “On behalf of our son and my husband, we want to reiterate our love, support and affection for him during this difficult process,” read the statement by Winslow Jr.’s wife, Janelle, and father, Kellen Winslow Sr. “We will always be there for him and we know the true facts will come out.”

The ex-NFL player was previously arrested on June 7 after a report of a burglary in Park Encinitas, a senior community located in Encinitas, California. He faced first-degree burglary charges from that incident, NBC Bay Area reported.

Additionally, Winslow also faces one count of indecent exposure in an unrelated case. He indecently exposed himself in public on May 24, according to the NBC report.

Deputies were surveilling Winslow during the time period of the reported sex crimes, however, they did not specify what prompted their actions or when officials began looking into the former NFL player. Winslow, who was ordered to return June 25 for a preliminary hearing, could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

