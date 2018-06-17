What Took So Long? Charges Finally Dropped Against Arizona Man Who Was Beaten By Cops

On May 23, 33-year-old Robert Johnson was in the lobby of an apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona, along with Erick Reyes. According to reports, Reyes was trying to enter the apartment complex where his ex-girlfriend lived. The ex called 911 and said he was attempting to “break in” to her home. When police arrived, they told Reyes to sit down, which he did. According to AZ Central, the officers claim, “An officer approached Johnson in the video and patted him down to ensure that he was not armed. When other officers arrived, after the pat-down, they commanded Johnson to sit down but he refused — and that’s when they punched him repeatedly.” He was beaten until he was unconscious.
The officers made no mention of assaulting Johnson until surveillance footage leaked. Instead, they charged Johnson with disorderly conduct and hindering. Now, nearly a month later, charges have finally been dropped, according ABC 15.
However, the other question is, why do the three officers who assaulted Johnson still have their job? The officers were placed on administrative leave even though it is clear that criminal charges should be filed against them. Until officers see they have to pay for the actions with charges, these assaults will continue. There needs to be repercussions for the blue wall of silence.
Last week, Will Biascoechea, the president of the police union that represents two of the officers, said to “urge caution and patience rather than a rush to judgment.”
Look at the “caution and patience” the officers used below:
