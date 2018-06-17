‘Each One Teach One’ music conference provides wealth of knowledge

“The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses.”

Those are the famous words from Malcolm X, echoed in a speech he made in 1963.

“Malcolm X spoke with purpose,” Brandi Fisher told the more than 50 people gathered at Community College of Allegheny County’s Allegheny Campus for the “Each One Teach One” music and radio conference on May 19, the birthday of Malcolm X, the charismatic, controversial human rights leader.

Fisher, president of the local Alliance for Police Accountability, was among those on the panel entitled, “Malcolm X as a Communicator,” which examined the legacy of the man born Malcolm Little who was a primary spokesperson for the Nation of Islam during the 1950s and 1960s.

“He was very strategic and stayed on message,” Fisher said.

Kevin Amos, founder of the Each One Teach One music conference, said he has been coordinating the conference for more than nine years and is proud he named it after the African American proverb, “Each One Teach One,” that originated during the time of slavery in this country. Slaves were considered chattel and unjustly denied an education. So when one slave learned to read or write, it became his or her duty to teach someone else.

“It’s vital to share information and pass it on,” the WRCT-FM (88.3) radio host told the New Pittsburgh Courier.

An array of musicians, arts advocates, policymakers, media representatives and industry figures dispensed their knowledge on music, technology, policy, and legal issues.

“I believe the conference was important because it gave people a chance to network with other folks. If you didn’t know about a particular field and you just wanted to learn about it you could. If you’re already involved in your business you learned some helpful information,” Amos said. “Musicians seem to think they know how to do their marketing and planning. A lot of them got good information, especially business administration expertise, from this conference.”

Afternoon sessions included “Women in Media” featuring New Pittsburgh Courier reporter Denise Johnson, Onyx Woman Network CEO Ola Jackson, Danielle Maggio and Jacquea Mae. That was followed by “Taking Radio & TV Forward,” featuring Bob Davis, Victor Blandburg, Amos, and moderated by Chris Moore. The final session of the afternoon was “The Fashion Media Project,” led by Andrew W. Thornhill.

Other presenters included Russell Bynum, owner of Bynums Marketing and Communications Inc., and Rashid Sundiata, professor of African American history at CCAC.

