Camille Cosby Is Showing All The Signs Of Preparing To End Her Marriage To Bill Cosby

On April 26, Bill Cosby was convicted on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging defendant Andrea Constand before he sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The television icon is facing up to 30 years in jail. Now, his wife of 54 years, Camille Cosby, 74, is reportedly ready to fill for divorce.

RadarOnline.com is reporting Bill Cosby, 80, is living alone in Pennsylvania, where he is on house arrest until his sentencing on September 24. Camille is allegedly living in one of their mansions in Massachusetts with a personal driver, chef and house manager. The site also claims her three adult children live with her and they haven’t seen their father.

She is allegedly being visited by several friends who are helping her decide whether or not to divorce Cosby. In addition, she supposedly sold their private jet. RadarOnline.com reports, Camille “is in the process of dumping his vast vintage car collection — as well as their California real estate holdings.” Allegedly, she is selling the items to prepare for what could be a messy divorce.

Claudia Rosenbaum of BuzzFeed claims Bill Cosby’s publicist said Camille divorcing him is “not true.”

However, there has been nothing from Camille. The last the public heard from her was on May 3 when she wrote a three-page statement defending her husband. She compared his conviction to Emmett Till, the 14-year-old who was lynched in 1955, in a statement which received tons of backlash.

While Cosby has always maintained he never sexually assaulted anyone and it was all consensual, obviously he has admitted to cheating on Camille for years. We will keep you posted as more info surfaces.

