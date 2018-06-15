Watch Alice Johnson Meet Kim Kardashian For The First Time

Photo by

News
Home > News

Watch Alice Johnson Meet Kim Kardashian For The First Time

Watch their emotional interview.

1 reads
Leave a comment

After serving more than 20 years in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug offense, Alice Marie Johnson is a free woman. As we all know, after Kim Kardashian flexed her celebrity in front of  President Donald Trump, he commuted her sentence. According to Johnson, Kardashian said she would not give up on her and she did not. Now after months of phone calls and emails, Johnson and Kardashian met for the first time yesterday (June 13).

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

In an interview with Hoda Kotb from the Today Show, Kardashian opened up about her passion behind Johnson’s case, saying, “It became this mission that I just didn’t want to give up. I think to some people it might seem like, ‘Okay, Kim made a phone call to the president.’” She continued, “We had been in talks and working on this for seven months.”

Johnson also admitted she was not aware of Kim Kardashian, saying, “As soon as I found out who she was, I started getting every magazine I could find. I started reading everything that I could about her. And everyone was amazed. And I was amazed, too.”

Kardashian also went into detail about her meeting with Trump. 

Watch the interview below:

While it’s phenomenal that Kim Kardashian helped Alice Johnson to be released, it is also important to acknowledge Topeka Sam. She is a formerly incarcerated activist who worked with a producer at Mic on the video Kardashian saw. She also had an ongoing relationship with Johnson, telling XONecole, “We were doing videos with Ms. Alice for years…and maybe we got [at most] 10,000 views—but it wasn’t being shared in a way that [the Mic video was shared]. I heard [Kim Kardashian] talk about the universe, and people talk about their faith and how their spirit moves in different ways. For me, when she saw it, [I believe] she felt compelled to activate. And for whatever that’s worth, she did it. As a woman of God, I understand that she was used in this by God.”

Nonetheless, we are happy Johnson is free, and we only hope more people will get justice.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

Watch Alice Johnson Meet Kim Kardashian For The First Time was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close