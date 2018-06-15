The New Pittsburgh Courier @ The 2018 Three Rivers Arts Festival!

IT WAS A FAMILY AFFAIR at the 2018 Three Rivers Arts Festival. Ten days of music, arts, food and—for the most part —good weather made for another impressive event. (Photos by J.L. Martello)
THOMAS AND SARAH SUMPTER
THE FRAZIER FAMILY
SAGE VELASQUEZ shares some delicious funnel cake with 8-year-old Cash Velasquez.
SAGE VELASQUEZ with 6-month-old Giselle Ellis.
THE 412 SOUL CYCLISTS—Keith Allen, Tony Harris, Todd Lewis, Ellisa Lewis, Shirley Strider, Darwin Strider, Carolyn Manley, Buddy Manley.
AN ARTIST SHOWING OFF HIS SKILLS…
DENEEN CHILDRESS, DARYL GODWIN
DENISE AND DOYLE BURSEY
FABIANA COLLINS, CASH VELASQUEZ
JACK DAY, with wife, Sheila, enjoying the music at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.
6-YEAR OLD KARA VEREEN
