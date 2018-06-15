Northeasterners recognize HDAT at Champagne Sip (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos (June 13)

May 6 was a beautiful Sunday afternoon, and on this date, members of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Northeasterners Inc. gathered at the popular LeMont Restaurant for a Champagne Sip and to honor a group of young ladies destined for greatness. Dozens of guests mixed, mingled and enjoyed the spectacular view from the LeMont dining room.

The centerpiece of the afternoon was the presentation to the Hill Dance Academy Theater (HDAT) of $13,700. “We are proud of and impressed by the caliber of the work HDAT does with young girls in dance,” said Pittsburgh Northeasterners president, Anita Burley. Our contribution is an investment in the future of women in our community.

In past years the group has made contributions to organizations such as NEED, POISE and the August Wilson Center. The generous donation was accepted by Eric A. Smith, husband of HDAT’s founder and CEO, Ayisha Morgan Lee. Also on hand for the presentation was Leslie Anderson-Braswell, acclaimed dancer formerly with Pittsburgh Ballet Theater and Dance Theater of Harlem and Morgan-Lee’s former dance teacher.

The Northeasterners Inc., started in 1930. It was founded by Agatha Scott, wife of Brigadier General Benjamin O. Davis Jr., in New York.

There are 12 chapters of The Northeasterners— Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

They gathered a group of educated, talented, creative, socially and politically conscious African American women who personified the value of friendship.

Today, there are more than 300 members in those chapters that span from the East Coast to the Mid-west and meet locally on a monthly basis, and then annually at a convention hosted by a designated Northeasterner chapter.

