Kyshira Moffett’s 7 Points to Success, from ‘Hustle HER Way’ event

If you don’t recognize the name Kyshira S. Moffett, MBA, or have never met her, she is the epitome of a powerful, millennial woman.

The Chicago native is a digital brand strategist, content creator, award-winning entrepreneur, and author. She is passionate about brand strategy, entrepreneurship, and beauty, and is living her motto, “Feel the fear and do it anyway,” every single day.

Since 2013, the 27-year-old calculates that she has touched the lives of over 20,000 global followers through the KSM Group, her boutique brand consulting firm which equips entrepreneurial women with digital brand and launch strategies to propel their businesses and blogs to the next level; and through #HERMovement, a business and lifestyle blog that highlights ambitious, millennial women on their pursuit to professional success.

The June 8-10 weekend saw more than 175 women gather to take part in Moffett’s “Hustle HER Way Summit 2018,” with the theme, “Risk Over Regret.”

Sold out for the third consecutive year, Moffett said the goal of the summit was to provide ambitious, entrepreneurial women with the tools and resources needed to be successful in pursuit of their aspirations. “This was the event where women came together to share, collaborate and grow,” Moffett said.

The weekend of activities kicked off with a Friday evening “Slay in Your Lane” networking event, providing attendees the opportunity to connect with women from across the country who are making strides in their industries. The summit ended with a Sunday “Bombshells Who Brunch” designed to provide participants with actionable steps ready for implementation and execution.

“This wasn’t a typical empowerment brunch,” Moffett said. “The small number of participants received an exclusive workbook geared to help them outline their brand and business strategy. We worked through several guided exercises, helping the ladies channel the newfound inspiration and ideas they had into a goal map with action items and deadlines.”

“The summit was amazing,” described Kalifa Lewis, content producer and founder of Whip and Jewels Media. Concurring was Sharise Nance, co-owner of Handinhand Counseling Services, founder of Vitamin C Healing, author and speaker who also attended the 2017 summit. Nance said the breakout session topics were interesting and liked the idea of the Sunday “Bombshells Who Brunch,” which was new for 2018. Nance conducted a time management session and was a panelist during “Finding Relief—Self-Care and Wellness for the Woman Who Does It All.” Other panelists included Lytia Brock, entrepreneur, author, public speaker and lifestyle coach; Tiffany Huff, founder and director of When She Thrives; and Brittany Adams, social strategist, experiential marketer and purpose planner.

Moffett ended the impactful Saturday slate of events with the keynote address, “Brand Your Brilliance,” sharing her top strategies for launching, building and growing an irresistible brand. Her top seven power moves to taking your brand from boring to brilliant, she said, are to believe in your success before it happens. “Success starts in your mind first. You have to believe in yourself, have confidence and visualize what you want. Success starts with action and you have to take the first step.”

Her second point involved determining your niche and sticking with it. “Don’t do too many things where you confuse your customer. Have an effective message, be specific and determine what price space you want to be in,” she said.

Her third point to success was identifying and getting to know your customer or client. “Get to know them like they are your best friend, know their likes and dislikes, know what they care about and meet them where they are. Be clear on their challenges, pain points and communicate in their lane.”

Positioning yourself appropriately is point number four. “Be able to answer why a person should hire you. Do your homework and have at least three good points of what makes you different from your competitors and how you can address their needs. What value do you bring to them?”

Moffett’s fifth point is all about having quality images. “It doesn’t matter if it’s actual images, a visual website or visual content. We are a visual society, so you have to have clear, quality imagery that sells your brand and tells your story,” she said. These days, videos are important to your brand, she said.

Tying point number five into point number six, Moffett said one must create impactful content. “The question is, how do you do more than the norm? How do you go beyond just the nice quotes and feel-good moments? How do you appeal to and impact someone’s emotions? If you appeal to emotions and logic it makes buying decisions so much easier.”

And point number seven was outsourcing things that aren’t your expertise, while getting support in areas of weakness. “Operating in your zone of genius is where you have maximum results and outsourcing helps you make the most of what you have at your fingertips,” Moffett said.

She also encouraged attendees to invest in self-development.

Moffett is the current president of the National Black MBA Association, Pittsburgh chapter, and the former president of the Urban League Young Professionals of Greater Pittsburgh. Her honors and awards include; Entrepreneur of the Year, Heroes of the Movement Award, New Pittsburgh Courier Fab 40 under 40 Award, Who’s Who in Black Pittsburgh, 2014 Western PA Rising Star, Excellence In Leadership & Service Outstanding Leadership Award and Gateway to Leadership Case Competition Winner.

Moffett attained her bachelor’s and MBA degrees from Hampton University.

