Gospel stars Byron Cage and Anita Wilson headline concert at the Byham

It was a warm Friday evening that evolved into a gathering of what could have been defined as a spiritual conference of praise. Stars were not only shining in the night sky, but a bright light radiated inside Pittsburgh’s Byham Theater. It was the collective collaboration of Michael and Sonia Brown of the Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church that provided an evening of soulful, inspiring sounds of gospel.

Rodman’s Rev. Dr. Darryl T. Canady and his wife, Reverend Taleeta L. Canady, hosted a spirit-filled concert, June 1, that featured some of gospel’s renowned recording artists. Benefiting the Life Male STEAM Academy, the evening of gospel came alive through the efforts of the founders of the educational facility.

Thanking those in attendance for helping to plant seeds, the couple emphasized the “right and importance of young, African American men to be the best that God created them to be.” The mission of the Academy is to prepare all male scholars for college success and career readiness, thereby increasing their presence within the STEAM pipeline.

WAMO 100’s Brother Marlon, known for his contributions to the world of Christianity, served as Master of Ceremonies for the evening. The ordained minister and entrepreneur opened the event with an inspirational prayer as men and women, Black and White, young and old, anticipated a celebration of love and unity.

Pittsburgh’s own Zanetta Wingfield brought the members of the local community to a familiar place of worship as she welcomed guests with her performance of “He’s Done Enough.” Setting the tone with her unequaled genre of gospel, Wingfield’s voice filled the auditorium with soulful sounds of harmony. Accompanied by the Steel City’s Dr. Alton Merrell, and backed by the Rodman Ensemble, she filled the air with unequaled excitement.

In true dynamic fashion, the incomparable, Grammy-nominated Anita Wilson took the audience to an old time, down home atmosphere. Belting out the gospel hit, “Jesus Will,” Wilson, in her own unique style, engaged the audience as she moved effortlessly across the stage. It was the entertainer’s enviable spirit and undeniable optimism that created an atmosphere of power and strength.

With an energized boldness, Byron Cage entered the platform in true Cage manner. Accompanied by members of the Rodman Choir, under the direction of Minister of Music Alton Mitchell, Cage’s presence took control of the audience. Reminding them that there is nothing too hard for the Lord, Cage took the audience through his array of gospel hits, from “There Is a Name” to “Great and Mighty.” His invigorating spirit took center stage as the attendees participated in true Baptist style. Encouraging Christians to “reach out and touch the Master’s robe,” Cage concluded his soulful performance by imparting the highest praise of “Hallelujah.”

It was an uplifting evening in which old friends gathered and new friends were made…a night in which renewed joy and peace offered assurance and hope for the coming days.

