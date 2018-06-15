Determined father Paul Lamar Hunter attains bachelor’s degree at age 42

Imagine feeling the pressure to become the first college graduate in a family of 21 children. Paul Lamar Hunter made it happen in 2012 when he earned a bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University—at the age of 42.

Hunter’s story is one that has been featured in Ebony magazine, Black Enterprise magazine, and other national outlets.

Born in 1970, Hunter’s childhood experiences included poverty, neglect and tragedy. His father and brother died when Hunter was a young age. His mother, Louise Hunter, then founded a homeless shelter, and was to be a stabilizing influence. Instead, it became a breeding ground of dysfunction, Hunter recalled.

“My parents were not big fans of education, but they wanted us to graduate high school. My mom only had a fifth-grade education and my father left school after seventh grade,” Hunter said in a statement. “They never did homework with us or read us bedtime stories. But, I know it was in their hearts to want the Hunter children to achieve success.”

The family also struggled because their parents didn’t learn to save for a rainy day, Hunter said. “There were many times my family had the electricity and telephone disconnected; times when we went hungry because there was no money for food.”

Hunter was asked what role commitment played in his destination. He remembered a saying that on your road to your destiny, you must be committed to complete the journey. “Many people give up halfway through the journey, but commitment was embedded in my mind because I wanted to succeed for my family and I did it in 2012. I made history by becoming the first graduate and author in my family. When you are committed, you are willing to go the extra mile and go back to your community to help people.”

As the 19th child out of 21 children, Hunter says he’s always had the spirit of perseverance. “It has been with me since conception and I’ve used it since I was a student in grammar school. No matter how difficult my academics were, I convinced my mind to never give up and to request assistance from teachers or other students. I carried this attitude into high school, college, and life.”

Hunter identified perseverance as a trait of highly successful people. He often repeated the mantra of the former president of India, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. “Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place—that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realize the great life.”

Hunter is now a father of four children. He is the author of the book, “No Love, No Charity: The Success of the 19th Child.” It’s available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and at http://www.paullamarhunter.com. Hunter says it’s a book for anyone, but as Father’s Day approaches, it’s the perfect book for fathers who want to play vital roles in the lives of their children.

“Take inspiration from the past, be committed, and persevere when things get hard because without these three attributes, you can get distracted and fall on the roadside,” Hunter said. “If you do fall, find a mentor, so he or she can help build you up. Life is about becoming a dream-builder and not a dream-killer.”

