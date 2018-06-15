Chicago Police Say Missing Women Were Involved In ‘Narcotics And Prostitution’ And Insist There’s No Serial Kidnapper

Chicago Police Say Missing Women Were Involved In ‘Narcotics And Prostitution’ And Insist There’s No Serial Kidnapper

This is the first time there have been any reports of 15-year-old Sadaria Davis and 26-year-old Shantieya Smith were involved in prostitution.

Five young woman have disappeared in Chicago since mid-March. On March 16, Anna Stanislawczyk, who was 18, went missing and has not been seen since. On April 25, 15-year-old Sadaria Davis vanished after leaving her East Garfield Park neighborhood. On May 11, Davis’ body was found six blocks away from East Garfield Park in a vacant apartment. On May 25, Shantieya Smith, 26, disappeared and her body was found on Tuesday. Victoria Garrett, 15, went missing on June 5 and 13-year-old Yasminda Mitchell has been unaccounted for since May 31.

Now, police say they have a suspect, but only for two of the women.

According to CBS Chicago, police claim there is only a connection in the deaths of Sadaria Davis and Shantieya Smith. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said on Wednesday, “Right now, there is no credible information that we have a serial kidnapper going around in the Black community, pillaging. That’s just not true.” He also said, “We know that there’s only two of these individuals that are related.”

There is currently a suspect, and both Davis and Smith were last seen with the same person. Officer Johnson added that all three were involved “in narcotics sales, prostitution and using narcotics together.” They are reportedly trying to question a suspect who is “not wanted for homicide.”

This is the first time it has been reported that 15-year-old Sadaria Davis and 26-year-old Shantieya Smith were involved in  prostitution or drugs.

Watch the news clip below:

Chicago Police Say Missing Women Were Involved In ‘Narcotics And Prostitution’ And Insist There’s No Serial Kidnapper was originally published on newsone.com

