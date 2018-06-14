New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (June 13)

PowerBreakfast

JUNE 15—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania presents its June PowerBreakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Rivers Club, One Oxford Center, Downtown. Guest Speaker Robert Morris University President Chris Howard will present an overview and outline opportunities to do business with the university. Cost: $20 for members, $30 for non-members. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

Intellectual Property Workshop

JUNE 19—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Intellectual Property: What You Need To Know, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chatham Eastside Entrepreneurship Hub, 6535 Penn Ave. Have you adequately protected the very foundation of your business—the creative ideas and/or unique designs that set you apart from your competition? In this session attorneys from Meyer, Unkovic & Scott will help you better understand the various business considerations with respect to intellectual property law. Discussion topics include: Trademarks, Copyrights, Patents, Non-Disclosure Agreements, and Trade Secrets. The event is free, but registration is required and limited to the first 50 participants. To register, or for more information, call 412-365-1448.

Corporate Inclusion Conference

JUNE 25—The Corporate Equity and Inclusion Roundtable presents its 6th Annual Conference, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Duquesne University Power Center Ballroom, 1105 Forbes Ave. The event includes breakfast, networking and a keynote address by Candi Castleberry-Singleton, vice president of diversity and inclusion of Twitter. The event is free. To register, visit http://www.ceirpittsburgh.org.

Diversity Certification Workshop

JULY 11—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Is My Business Certifiable, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Colab18 @ Nova Place (Former Allegheny Center Mall), 100 South Commons, Pittsburgh, 15212. The interactive workshop will allow attendees to learn about the different types of diversity certification programs for Minority, Women and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, including DBE, WOSB, EDWOSB, VOSB, MBE, WBE, MWBE, SBA 8(a) or SBA HUBZone, and is designed to help business owners determine if they should consider diversity certification, then assist in strategizing and selecting which program might best fit. The session is free, but registration is required. For more information, call 412-365-1448.

Start-up Financing Workshop

AUG. 2—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Financing Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Colab18 @ Nova Place (Former Allegheny Center Mall), 100 South Commons, Pittsburgh, 15212. The workshop will look at various new business financing options and is presented in collaboration with PNC Foundation, the Diversity Business Resource Center, Urban Innovation21, Riverside Center for Innovation, and Colab18. Programming will be facilitated by Jonnet Solomon, Founder & CEO of J. Solomon and Associates, LLC. The workshop is free, but registration is required. For more information, call 412-365-1448.

Training Event

AUG. 20—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents First Step: Business Start-up Essentials, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Rockwell Hall, Rm. 505, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. Topics include: Business Structure and Formation, Fictitious Name Registration, Employee Issues, Insurance, Government Procurement, Environmental Concerns, Financing Options, Taxation Requirements and Major Components of the Business Plan. Cost: $25, for more information, call 412-396-1633

