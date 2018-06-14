Lifestyle
FAB FINDS: 11 Pore Refining Masks That Will Have Your Skin Saying, ‘Thank You’

Glitter, bright colors, and cute packaging have made today’s beauty products too cute to hide behind the bathroom door!  Cosmetic companies have figured out that we like a wow factor with our facial care and they’ve been serving up the goods with these 11 options that are good for your skin care goals and your instastories.

GLAM GLOW INSTAMUD™ 60-SECOND PORE-REFINING TREATMENT $42

Time is money so this quick acting frothy purple formula is worth every penny.

It uses two different types of clays to draw out impurities and active ingredients like witch hazel, aloe vera, and licorice root to soothe and smooth all skin types in just 60 seconds! See how influencer Viva Glam Kay put it to the test here.

