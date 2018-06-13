Meetings 6-13-18

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

Area Agency on Aging

Public Meeting

The Advisory Council of the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Area Agency on Aging (AAA) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 10 a.m. to solicit public comment on the annual Budget Prospectus. It will be held in the Frick Conference Room of the offices of the AAA, Birmingham Towers, Second Floor, 2100 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, Pa 15203.

All persons wishing to give testimony may pre-register by calling 412-350-1323 for an assigned 5-minute time slot. Speakers may also register the day of the meeting and provide testimony, time permitting. The meeting is an opportunity for County residents, especially older adults, caregivers, aging partners and other interested parties to ask questions and offer comments on aging services in general. All oral or written comments will be recorded in the official proceedings of the meeting.

The week before the public meeting, the annual Budget prospectus will be posted on the DHS website at www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/plansbudgets.aspx. To request a copy, call 412-350-1323 or contact Molly Eggleston by email at molly.eggleston@alleghenycounty.us.

Written testimony will be accepted at or after the meeting. All testimony must be received no later than Tuesday, June 20, 2018 either by email to the above contact, or mailed to the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, AAA, 2100 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

The Department of Human Services makes reasonable efforts to accommodate persons with disabilities. Please call 412-350-1323 if special accommodations are needed.

