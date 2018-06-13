Legal Notices – Estate Notices 6-13-18

ESTATE NOTICE

Letters of Administration on the Estate of James Smith, Court Term No. 021803446, late of City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, Notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlemet. Nora J. Smith, administrator, 2424 Park Hill Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15221; or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Estate of WILMA JEAN SCOTT, Deceased of Pittsburgh, PA. No. 021801703 Derek E. Scott Executor, 6412 Olivant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 or to Bruce S. Gelman, Esq., Gelman & Reisman, Law & Finance Bldg., 429 Fourth Avenue, Suite 1701, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Estate of DEBORAH J. STAHL, Deceased of Collier Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-03456 Deborah J. Dobda, Executrix, 901 Cambridge Drive, Presto, PA 15142 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty;, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of GLORIA J. COURY, Deceased, of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-00716 Deborah L. Lesko, Executrix, 373 Vanadium Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or to M. Lawrence Shields III, Esquire, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of JOAN EMMA BARUFALDI a/k/a JOAN BARUFALDI, Deceased, of South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-03185, John A. Barufaldi, Jr., Executor, 20 Wabash Avenue, Morgan, PA 15064 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of RALPH W. JENETS, Deceased of Allison Park, PA March 25, 2018. No. 02 18 03073 Sandra L. Kmetyk c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Atty., 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209 (412) 821-0441

