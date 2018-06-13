Legal Notices 6-13-18

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

In Re: The Condemnation by the County of Allegheny of Two Parcels of Land, now or formerly of Charles M. King and Estelle V. King, husband and wife, and of John Bushak, Sr. and Anna Bushak, husband and wife, in the Borough of Rankin, Allegheny County, to reconstruct Kenmawr Bridge carrying South Braddock Avenue, in Swissvale Borough, and Kenmawr Avenue, in Rankin Borough, over Norfolk Southern Railway, to:

GD 18- 3708 Charles M. King and Estelle V. King, husband and wife (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 236-B-287, 1,696 square feet of temporary construction easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 173, Page 56, estimated just compensation: $810.00.

GD 18- 3693 John Bushak, Sr. and Anna Bushak, husband and wife, (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 236-B-288, 1,517 square feet of temporary construction easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 173, Page 56, estimated just compensation: $500.00.

TO: Charles M. King and Estelle V. King, husband and wife, and John Bushak, Sr. and Anna Bushak, husband and wife, their heirs, successors or assigns:

Take notice that Declarations of Taking were filed March 16, 2018 at the above referenced general docket numbers.

Name and Address of Condemnor: Allegheny County, (“County”) 101 Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Authorizing Statute(s): Article III, Sec. 6 of the Allegheny County Home Rule Charter, Article VII, Sec. 703.07 of the Allegheny County Administrative Code and the Act of 1953 July 28, P.L. 723, Art. XXVI, Sec. 5601, et seq.

Authorizing Ordinance: Ordinance No. 06-18-OR, enacted February 20, 2018. The Ordinance may be examined at the Offices of Condemnor, noted above.

Condemnation Description: The purpose of this condemnation is to acquire property for the purpose to reconstruct Kenmawr Bridge carrying South Braddock Avenue, in Swissvale Borough, and Kenmawr Avenue, in Rankin Borough, over Norfolk Southern Railway.

Statement of the Condemnation: Condemnee’s property identified on the Viewers’ Plan marked as Exhibit “B” to the respective Declaration of Taking, filed at the above referenced general docket number, has been condemned as of March 16, 2018. The title acquired by the County is an easement interest, including all interests of every record owner thereof or any party claiming an interest therein, in the area labeled “Temporary Construction Easement” on Exhibit “B”. Plans showing the property condemned may be inspected in Condemnor’s offices noted above and are also lodged of record in the Allegheny County Department of Real Estate, at the above referenced Plans – Miscellaneous volume and page number. Just compensation for the condemnation is secured by the County’s power of taxation, which is deemed pledged as security of the payment of damages as, shall be determined by law.

Challenging the Condemnation: If Condemnee wishes to challenge the power or the right of County to appropriate the condemned property, the sufficiency of the security, the procedures followed by County or the Declaration of Taking, the Condemnee must file preliminary objections within 30 days after the date of publication of this Notice.

Howard M. Louik

Attorney for Condemnor

NOTIFICATION OF REQUEST

FOR

2018 ACCBO LETTER OF INTENT & APPLICATION

DATE: June 13, 2018

PROGRAM: Community Economic Development

AGENCY: Advisory Committee for Community Based Organizations (ACCBO)

TYPE OF FUNDS: Operating – Community Development Corporations

DEADLINE: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018 for letter of Intent. 4:30p.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 for Application both are due to The office of Management and Budget, 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor. Pittsburgh, Pa 15219

Community Based Organization (CBO) Fund Grants provide operating support for community based organizations involved in facilitating or developing housing and/or commercial development activities in CDBG-eligible areas of the City of Pittsburgh. The CBO fund grants are contingent upon the City’s receipt of Community Development Block Grant Funds.

In order to be eligible to apply for this funding, community organizations must submit a letter of intent describing the activities they will propose in their application. The organization/activities must comply with the following fund criteria.

•Must have been in existence for two years;

•Must be a 501(c)(3) organization (or through a fiscal conduit for two years only);

•Operate in a CDBG-eligible City of Pittsburgh neighborhood and serve primarily low-moderate income residents;

•Have sufficient capacity to supervise staff and raise other funding

•Must engage in residential or commercial real estate development or facilitate such development.

•Demonstrate a working knowledge of the SNAP Action Planning Data in relation to the proposed project.

In the context of the facilitation of residential and commercial development, the ACCBO Committee will accept applications for operating support to underwrite greening activities, e. g., blighted property clean-up, urban agriculture, energy conservation and production, as delineated within an existing community plan. Community planning activities which explore and incorporate greening strategies are also eligible. Stand-alone projects not specifically linked to an overall community-generated vision are not eligible.

The letter of intent is not an application. The letter is mandatory in order to be considered for operating support funding. Following an eligibility review of the activities described in your letter, an application will be sent to you.

Submission of a letter of intent indicates the applicant’s willingness to abide by the application review criteria as established by the ACCBO Committee.

The letter of intent must be only one page. Additional pages will be discarded.

The letters of intent are due by Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 4:30 P.M. and must include the organization’s email address. No letters will be accepted after that date. Mail the letters to Nicholas Martini, Office of Management and Budget, 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or e-mail a copy to Nicholas.Martini@pittsburghpa.gov Questions can be directed to Mr. Martini at 412-255-2213.

ACCBO applications will be sent out no later than June 28 2018, and will be due July 13, 2018.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: