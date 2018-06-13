Employment Opportunities 6-13-18

BUSINESS ARCHITECT SENIOR

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Business Architect Senior in Pittsburgh, PA to participate in all aspects of design, test and implementation of management information systems for Basel capital adequacy, liquidity risk management and supportive risk and data analytics functions around and beyond these domains. Specific duties include: (i) conceptualize, design and architect solutions for Credit Risk Capital Calculation for Basel II and Basel III, under both Standardized and Advanced Internal Rating-Based (AIRB) approaches, on Oracle Financial Services Analytical Applications (OFSAA); (ii) understand the OFSAA ecosystem, including OFSAA forms framework and Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE) to help design and deliver necessary data and risk analytics to support capital adequacy and liquidity risk management; (iii) understand trends in business, regulations, and technologies to capitalize on emerging opportunities and create synergies with existing data and processes; (iv) create business architecture blueprints reflecting the bank’s portfolio of products, enterprise data and business processes including four-eyes checks, reconciliations and automation to reduce potentials for human error; (v) create scalable prototypes with realistic data to support requirements gathering, implementation and unit testing; (vi) ability to analyze large volumes of financial risk data with tool such as SQL, MS Excel, MS Access, etc.; (vii) design, deliver, operationalize and train end users on technologies and processes surrounding new applications, reconciliations and analytical tools – to drive efficiencies in the production process.

Position requires a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems, Finance or Business Administration, with eight years of experience in a position providing services or systems for financial risk management, including regulatory compliance, for or to commercial banking institutions. Experience required with the following: (i) five years of experience with business analysis and requirements gathering in credit risk area; (ii) five years of experience in regulatory capital adequacy frameworks including guidelines prescribed by the US Federal Reserve, BIS (Bank for International Settlements) for Basel, as well as experience with QIS (Quantitative Impact Studies) conducted by BIS; (iii) one year of experience implementing credit risk capital calculation related to the design and implementation for the above on OFSAA (Oracle Financial Services Analytical Applications) platform; (iv) two years of data analysis experience in the financial risk domain, using SQL, Erwin and Data Modelling tools; (v) two years of experience on business intelligence involving risk reporting and dashboards in the financial risk domain using OBIEE; and (vi) five years of experience engaging with stakeholders at various levels for presentations involving requirements gathering and solution walk-throughs.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals must apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 293207BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other category protected by law.

Bank Investment

Risk Specialist

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., headquartered out of Pittsburgh, PA, seeks a Bank Investment Risk Specialist for a work-from-home position (with the ability to telecommute with appropriate telecommuting systems). Work within the Market Risk Management department and provide advanced quantitative and financial analyses utilizing financial risk modeling software programs and modeling tools in support of monitoring market risk. Specific duties include: (i) operating financial models related to market risk, liquidity risk, capital adequacy, regulatory reporting requirements and/or credit/counterparty exposures; (ii) maintaining risk management models including review and validation of data sources, documentation, outputs; (iii) analyzing results of various processes such as Value-at-Risk (VaR) models, Potential Future Exposure (PFE) models, economic capital models, liquidity stress tests, backtesting and/or P&L attribution to support current regulatory requirements; (iv) assessing and understanding movements in risk parameters and their impact on risk; (v) leading and executing analytical projects, from solution design and data integrity evaluation through documentation and implementation; (vi) partnering with model developers to design and user acceptance test new market risk models; and (vii) developing reporting infrastructure, including databases, for financial products, leveraging knowledge of computational methodologies and assisting other business groups to better utilize system capabilities and meet requirements.

Master’s degree in Computational Finance, Financial Engineering, Statistics, or Applied Mathematics is required. Must know (from any completed university-level coursework, seminars, workshops, or real-world, hands-on experience) the following: (i) financial instruments and markets (i.e., interest-rate, foreign-exchange and commodity price risks) and corporate credit risk management concepts including asset pricing, portfolio analysis and Value at Risk; (ii) markets and pricing financial engineering products for financial products including fixed income securities and derivatives; (iii) statistical methods for analyzing financial data including regression and time series analyses using statistical languages; (iv) probabilistic techniques for finance including financial models that rely on stochastic calculus; (v) numerical methods for finance including Monte Carlo and optimization methods and finite difference methods for partial differential equations; and (vi) modeling and analysis of financial data using languages including R, C++, and Matlab.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 293494BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

Immediate Needs

Coordinator

FT position in a domestic violence program. Works with Legal Advocacy, Non-Resident, and Refugee/Immigrant/LEP DV victims of crime to assess needs and connect, inform, refer, support, advocate, follow-up with them regarding their non-legal needs, assist clients in filing and following up with victims compensation claims. Social work degree preferred; 3-5 years in direct service in social service agency. Must have Act 33 & 34 & FBI clearances. Salary: Mid $30’s, excellent benefits. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to Joy Karg at kargj@wcspittsburgh.org by June 11, 2018. EOE

POLICE OFFICER

JOB POSTING

Wilkinsburg Borough is accepting applications for the position of full time police officer using the Civil Service process. Applications must be picked up in person at the Borough Administrative Offices at 605 Ross Ave. Wilkinsburg and returned according to instructions by July 6th at 4:00 p.m. For further information call 412-244-2900. Wilkinsburg Borough is and Equal Opportunity Employer.

Donn Henderson

Borough Manager

Borough of Wilkinsburg

Assistant Professor

of Economics

Position available at Carnegie Mellon University, David A. Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh, PA. Responsible for the following duties: Teach graduate and undergraduate students in Economics; research, write, and publish articles in peer-reviewed journals in the field of Economics; serve on faculty committees; advise graduate students; and perform other academic duties as required. Reqs.: Must have Ph.D. in Economics or related field, or be near completion of Ph.D. degree in Economics or related field. Resumes to: Ms. Jennifer Kukawa, David A. Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University, 5000 Forbes Avenue, Tepper Building, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Assistant Professor of Operations Management

Position available at Carnegie Mellon University, David A. Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh, PA. Responsible for the following duties: Teach graduate and undergraduate students in the Operations Management program; research, write, and publish articles in peer-reviewed journals in the field of Operations Management; serve on faculty committees; advise graduate students; and perform other academic duties as required. Reqs.: Must have Ph.D. in Operations Management, Operations and Information Management or related field, or be near completion of Ph.D. degree in Operations Management, Operations and Information Management or related field. Resumes to: Ms. Jennifer Kukawa, David A. Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University, 5000 Forbes Avenue, Tepper Building, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

