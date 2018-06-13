Bids and Proposals 6-13-18

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid 1019 – Copy Paper

Bid 1020 – Palo Alto Maintenance Renewal

Bid 1021 – Aimetis Software Maintenance Renewal

Bid 1022 – Arubacare Hardware Maintenance Renewal

Bid 1023 – Cisco Smartnet Maintenance Renewal

Bid 1024 – LorRythm Support Renewal

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on June 26, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B180525 LRV HVAC Micro Control Cards

B180529A Elevator & Escalator Inspection Service

B180530A Ready to Use Coolant/Anti-Freeze

B180531A Fire Alarm System Testing & Certification

B170642AR5 Cummins ISB Engine Replacement Parts

B171181AR Non Destructive Testing of Rail for Internal Flaws

B180210AR Meritor Drive Train & Front Axle Parts

B180534A HVAC On Call Services

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s

Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B180532A Solid Waste Removal & Disposal-Lamp Recycling

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM June 13, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC) will receive sealed bids for kitchen equipment. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to DLLCC Admin. Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: George Meehan; Email: gmeehan@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: 412-325-6120, ext 6230; Fax: 412-325-6181.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Bid Package Name:

#1 Blast Chiller, Roll-in

#2 Gas Fryer

#3 Combi Oven, Gas

#4 Charbroiler, Gas, Countertop

#5 Smallwares

Bid Package Available: June 11, 2018

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: June 28, 2018 at 2:00 PM, DLLCC Admin. Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attn: George Meehan, Levy Restaurants

RFP 3110 DNS, DHCP and IP Address Management (DDI) Solutions

RFP 3111 Wayfinding Mobile App Development Partner

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Friday, June 22, 2018.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PROTECTIVE COVERINGS OF VACANT UNITS

AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-24-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

IFB #300-24-18 PROTECTIVE COVERINGS OF VACANT UNITS AUTHORITY WIDE

The documents will be available no later than April 16, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on June 22, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

June 14, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Sealed proposals will be received by the Western Allegheny Community Library at 181 Bateman Road, Oakdale, PA 15071 until 11:00 AM and opened at 11:00 AM on July 9, 2018, for:

WESTERN ALLEGHENY

COMMUNITY LIBRARY ROOF REPLACEMENT

General: The scope of work includes installing a 0.060 Black EPDM Adhered Roofing System or equivalent. Apply the Fully Adhered EPDM Roofing System in conjunction with 2” Polyisocynaurate Insulation after tear off of the existing EPDM Ballast roofing system to expose the existing insulation. Remove and replace any damaged or wet insulation with like material for verification of suitable substrate.

Specifications may be obtained at the Western Allegheny Community Library at 181 Bateman Road, Oakdale, PA 15071. Any questions are to be directed to Amanda Kirby (Project Coordinator). She can be reached at 724-695-8150.

The bid must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the bid, made payable to the Western Allegheny Community Library to guarantee the bidder’s entrance into the contract if given the award. No bid bond shall be waived or returned because the Bidder has failed to or cannot comply with any requirements as set forth in the specifications, or any applicable statutes of the State of Pennsylvania or any applicable Western Allegheny County Library by-laws.

The Library reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any informalities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for ninety (90) calendar days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids.

Attention is directed to the fact that procurement is subject to the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act (Act of 1961 P.L. 987).

The Library shall (a) award the construction contract to the lowest responsible bidder therefore, or (b) reject all bids received within ninety (90) days of the date of bid opening; provided, however, that the Library may, in its sole discretion, delay such award or rejection for up to one hundred twenty (120) days from the bid opening date.

Bidders on this work will be required to comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

WESTERN ALLEGHENY

COMMUNITY LIBRARY

