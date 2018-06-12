Power from the ground up: A garden in Larimer shows collaboration across fault lines

The arch to the African Healing Garden in Larimer is made out of old gas lines — steel pipes twisted into the shape of a flowering tree. It welcomes all who enter the plot of land owned by Betty Lane, the community’s 80-year-old matriarch. But on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5, 2017, as William Spencer was walking down Meadow Street, he saw several strangers standing on the sidewalk, noticed the arch and stopped. Who is putting in this garden, and what’s it for? asked Spencer, a pastor who lived in the area.