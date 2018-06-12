MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit

Wherever North Korea is, Dennis Rodman is not far behind. The former basketball star who hasn’t shown his eyeballs in public since the late 1990s popped up in Singapore on Monday for the historic handshake of two egomaniacs: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Naturally, CNN decided to prop up Rodman for television and it was a gargantuan sh*t show.

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

Carmen Electra‘s ex-husband was on national television in a Make America Great Again hat sobbing while worshipping Kim and Trump. Just like Kanye was big mad that he didn’t get a meeting with Obama, Rodman shed MAGA tears that Obama wouldn’t meet with him over his North Korean BFF.

“Obama didn’t give me the time of day!” Rodman complained. But Trump did. As a matter of fact, according to Rodman, Trump even took the time to thank him — yes, thank him — for doing a “good job.” Rodman even said he “showed my loyalty and trustworthy to this country” by being present at the historic summit.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, appearing disturbed, awkwardly stared as Rodman rambled about Eddie Vedder from the 1990s rock group Pearl Jam, his former coach Phil Jackson and his self-promoting weed cryptocurrency t-shirt.

Damn, CNN… are you that desperate for ratings? Dennis Rodman is your go-to person for a historic meeting and you give him a full 23 minutes on-air?

Brace yourself and watch a clip of the buffoonery below:

Dennis Rodman on Obama’s rejection of his message to North Korea. Rodman reveals he got many death threats and gets emotional here in some riveting, incredible television. #TrumpKimSummit #Singapore pic.twitter.com/JFEFTI0AY2 — Omar Moore (@popcornreel) June 12, 2018

Naturally, Twitter was dragging Rodman to every pit of hell. See below:

I knew I recognized Dennis Rodman from somewhere. pic.twitter.com/pY8kBc7Yx5 — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman crying in a MAGA hat and promoting a cryptocurrency is peak 2018. pic.twitter.com/0oCt0zJUQ1 — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman is famous for colorful hair and rebounding, but also for technical fouls, domestic violence and not paying bills. Why does Trump like him but not role model athletes like Colin Kaepernick or Steph Curry? Because it isn’t about character, it’s about who likes Trump. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 11, 2018

.@ChrisCuomo just asked Dennis Rodman if Kim Jong Un can speak English. He asked the question THREE TIMES. Rodman will not answer it. — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) June 12, 2018

Just reporting:

Chris Cuomo: “Does Kim Jong Un speak English?”

Dennis Rodman: “He’s just a big kid. Even though he is little.” Jesus H. Christ. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman out here in a deep deep sunken place.#GetOut #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/BBkYiUW2La — Kweku Donkor (@asdon60) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman made it to the #TrumpKimSummit and he didn't wear drag. pic.twitter.com/lDkN2qKFuD — Druce Wayne (@DrewtimusPrime) June 12, 2018

My ancestors fought for this? https://t.co/DtDCw1J2RD — Darren Sands (@darrensands) June 12, 2018

Trump has certainly brought us to the bottom of the barrel, but we are sure he’ll try to take us even lower.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit was originally published on newsone.com