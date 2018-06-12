‘Black Man Can’ awards show comes to Atlanta’s Morehouse College

“THE BLACK MAN CAN AWARDS” COMES TO

ATLANTA CELEBRATING BLACK MALE EXCELLENCE ON FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND

TheBlackManCan, an award-winning nonprofit that has been seen on ABC, BET, CBS and more hosts its first-ever, live “TheBlackManCan Awards” on Saturday, June 16 at 6 p.m. in Morehouse College’s Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. Hosted by the founder of TheBlackManCan, Brandon Frame and special guest, the event will honor black men and boys who embody the definition of a positive black male image.

TheBlackManCan Awards celebrates the dynamic and inspiring work of Black men and boys across the nation and black diaspora. To date, TheBlackManCan Awards has honored over 60 men and boys whose diverse achievements and dedication to community development promotes black male excellence at it highest pinnacle, and wants to continue to honor and shine the spotlight on the amazing black men who are continuing to make a difference. The host venue for the event is Morehouse College, the nation’s only historically black college for men.

The event will feature a curated art exhibit, live performances by Anthony David (Grammy Nominated Singer/Songwriter), ABYSS (Peabody Award Winning Poet/HBO Def Poetry) and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit TheBlackManCan, a non-profit organization focused on celebrating, educating and inspiring boys and men of color.

Complimentary tickets are available at http://www.theblackmancanawards.com

Complimentary Discount Code: teamtrg

Produced by The Resource Guild, this event seeks to promote black male excellence and fill a void in the marketplace by providing positive images for youth. Event organizers say that black men are not very often associated with brilliance, although countless black men across the country exude excellence in ways that are impacting culture globally as well as locally.

“It is an honor for TheBlackManCan Awards first live show to take place in Atlanta on the campus of my alma mater, Morehouse College,” said Brandon Frame, founder of TheBlackManCan. “We are excited to celebrate the genius and savoir faire of black men and boys. It is our mission to celebrate kings. It is going to be a night to remember as we shine a light on black men and boys who embody excellence, leadership, vision and drive.”

2018 TheBlackManCan Award Honorees

Afemo Omilami – Legacy Award

Terence Lester – Rising Star Award

Dr.Jimmy A.Cheek – My Brothers Keeper Award

Rennie Curran – More Than Stats Award

Chris Classic – Trailblazer Award

Q.Parker and Sharlinda Parker – Falling Black in Love Award

Rashan Ali – The Black Woman Can Award

Dondre Anderson – Father of the Year Award

Keon Berry – Campus King Award

Solomon Dobbs – Scholar Athlete Award

Jonah Ruffin – King in the Making

2018 TheBlackManCan Award Live Performances

Anthony David – Singer/Songwriter

ABYSS – Poet

Mr.Daniel Dickey – Singer/Songwriter

Malik Champlain – Poet

The Singing Brothers of Stilwell – Vocal Ensemble

Nehemiah the Redeemer – Rapper

TheBlackManCan Awards will also present a new recognition to black women, the “TheBlackWomanCan” Award. The inaugural winner of the honor is multimedia maven, and host of WXIA-TV’s “The Sister Circle,” Rashan Ali. There will also be several students recognized with awards, including honorees for “The Campus King”, “King in the Makingin” and “Scholar Athlete.”

TheBlackManCan is committed to reflecting the positive images of black boys and men of color across the nation.

For more information on TheBlackManCan, visit http://www.theblackmancan.com

About TheBlackManCan

Started as a blog, over the last seven years TBMC has evolved in a conscious social community that reflects positive images of black boys and men of color. Raw in our reflections, we are here to show the world that a positive image is not always about being polished, but it is about being intentional — intentional in doing good, intentional in always striving to be your best self, and intentional in not being who others think you are but being who you are. We are architects, constructing a framework for how the world perceives, interacts and embraces men and boys of color–taking us from a world of you can’t to a world that truly believes we can.

About Morehouse College

Ranked America’s fifth “Most Entrepreneurial College” by Forbes Magazine in 2015, Morehouse College is the nation’s largest liberal arts college for men. Founded in 1867, the College enrolls approximately 2,200 students and is the nation’s largest producer of black men who go on to receive doctorates. Historically, Morehouse also has conferred more bachelor’s degrees on black men than any other institution in the world. Morehouse College is one of the two top producers of Rhodes Scholars among HBCUs. Prominent alumni include: Martin Luther King Jr., Nobel Peace Prize Laureate; Dr. David Satcher, former U.S. Surgeon General; Shelton “Spike” Lee, award-winning American filmmaker; Maynard H. Jackson, the first African American mayor of Atlanta; and Jeh Johnson, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Morehouse currently has more than 16,000 alumni in 40 states and 14 countries. For more information, visit http://www.morehouse.edu.

