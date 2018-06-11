Project Silk – A community space for LGBTQ Youth of Color

What is Project Silk?

Project Silk provides a safe, healthy, supportive community environment for LGBT youth of color to grow, celebrate and express themselves. With service providers and community partners, we advocate for our youths to determine the meaning and direction of their own lives.

We invite you to come and chill, relax, get involved, ask questions, seek and receive services and lend your voice!

What Types of Services are offered?

•Free and confidential HIV/STI testing

•Linking people to medical care, housing, mental health counseling, education and job readiness assistance, sexual health education, hormone treatment, legal services, supplemental food, financial literacy, life skills and healthy relationship development

•Providing space for artistic expression

•Support for young men and transgender women of color in the pursuit of their authentic selves

How Can I Visit?

Project Silk is located at 304 Wood Street, mezzanine level, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 and open Monday through Thursday from 1-8p.m. Like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProjectSilk) to view our calendar for more details about scheduled services and programming.

