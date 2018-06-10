Racial Profiling On The Menu? Black Activist Says Portland Bakery Refuses To Serve Her

One Black activist spoke has offered a cautionary tale about what she said was racist treatment at a bakery in Portland, Oregon, last month, according to ABC 30 News.

Lillian Green said she was denied service at the Back to Eden Bakery by an employee who had just helped a group of white women customers, the equity director with the Early Learning Division at the Oregon Department of Education reportedly said in Facebook video that has since been deleted.

She was reportedly in the bakery on May 10 at 9:06 p.m., just six minutes after it had closed. The white customers, who also arrived after the 9 p.m. closing time, were happily helped by the employees, who told them the bakery was closing but they could take their food items to go. Green, however, was not treated with the same respect and was told she couldn’t be served after arriving one minute after the other patrons at the store. The white customers were allowed to even sit and chat for a few minutes.

Portland bakery boasts it is a "safe space" & supports Black Lives Matter. Black activist walks in after it's closed, is refused service, cries "racism". Bakery apologises, grovels, fires employees. Bakery now under sustained attack from far-left mob.https://t.co/pzZbmNAnTE — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 7, 2018

Back to Eden fired two workers after the racial profiling incident, the bakery detailed in a Facebook post on Saturday). It also announced that it would implement training — the go-to moves in racial profiling cases — requiring employees to undergo anti-racism, diversity and inclusion training with equity educators, the same profession as Green.

It’s important to note that Back To Eden also has a history of claiming to be a progressive establishment. The bakery had reportedly put up “Black Lives Matter” signs and said it was a “safe space” for African-Americans. It also had scheduled a “Brown Hope Reparations Happy Hour,” claiming to support reparations. In addition, it’s previously said it was trying to do business in a “racist city,” recognizing that Portland has not been a friendly place for Blacks. The state’s most populous city is predominantly white and was about 6.3 percent African-American.

Green’s story adds to the collection of #LivingWhileBlack stories shared by African-Americans on social media since two Black men were wrongfully arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks. With stories of racism coming from every corner of the nation, activists have been rising up in resistance.

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And It’s Not With The NFL

Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 46 photos Launch gallery Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 1. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 1 of 46 2. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 2 of 46 3. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 3 of 46 4. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 4 of 46 5. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 5 of 46 6. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 6 of 46 7. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 7 of 46 8. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 8 of 46 9. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 9 of 46 10. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 10 of 46 11. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 11 of 46 12. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 12 of 46 13. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 13 of 46 14. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 14 of 46 15. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 15 of 46 16. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 16 of 46 17. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 17 of 46 18. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 18 of 46 19. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 19 of 46 20. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 20 of 46 21. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 21 of 46 22. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 22 of 46 23. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 23 of 46 24. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 24 of 46 25. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 25 of 46 26. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 26 of 46 27. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 27 of 46 28. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 28 of 46 29. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 29 of 46 30. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 30 of 46 31. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 31 of 46 32. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 32 of 46 33. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 33 of 46 34. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 34 of 46 35. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 35 of 46 36. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 36 of 46 37. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 37 of 46 38. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 38 of 46 39. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 39 of 46 40. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 40 of 46 41. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 41 of 46 42. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 42 of 46 43. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 43 of 46 44. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 44 of 46 45. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 45 of 46 46. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors There was some blood, a whole lot of sweat and probably some tears during and following Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight year to compete for league-wide supremacy in the form of a championship. Here are some scenes from Game 1’s overtime thriller, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Spoiler alert: Cleveland’s J.R. Smith dominated those last two categories.

Racial Profiling On The Menu? Black Activist Says Portland Bakery Refuses To Serve Her was originally published on newsone.com